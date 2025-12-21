Burnt-Out US Air Traffic Controllers Rerouting Their Careers To Australia

In a year in which they endured chronic understaffing, 60-hour weeks, uneven shifts and even having to work without a paycheck for a stretch, many US air traffic controllers are re-evaluating their careers, with a growing number chasing happiness on the other side of the world -- in Australia.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on the phenomenon, these controllers aren't chasing more money. Indeed, some of the controllers who've taken the leap were happy to take a lower salary in exchange for less on-the-job stress and a better work-life balance. One of them is Austin Brewis, a 29-year-old who gave up a $145,000 salary at an air traffic facility in Illinois for a $137,000 one in Sydney.

Three-meter-high, corrugated-iron kangaroos adjacent to the main runway at Canberra Airport (Canberra Times)

Brewis told the Journal that 60-hour workweeks had worn him down. More than 41% of US controllers work 10 hours a day for six days straight, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. It's not just the high number of hours -- Brewis worked them in staggered schedules that have start and finish times changing from day to day. Chasing three-day breaks to enjoy meaningful relief from the heavy hour-load, many controllers take a "2-2-1" schedule. As the Journal explained in an earlier article:

Controllers work two swing shifts, two day shifts, and one midnight shift. The second day shifts ends at 2 p.m. and the subsequent midnight shift begins at 10 p.m., just eight hours later. Such a schedule disrupts circadian rhythms, creating fatigue on the midnight shift.... 2-2-1 has long been called "the rattler," since it can come back and bite the controller, degrading his performance.

“That grinds you down after years of doing it,” Brewis said. The contrast Down Under is stark -- with the average Australian controller's work-week spanning just 36 hours. Heightening the attraction for younger controllers is a guarantee of having some weekends off each year. Brewis said he'd have had to put at least 10 years under his belt before he'd routinely have weekends off in America, where that pleasure is driven by seniority.

A woman in a control tower in Brisbane, Australia (Courier Mail)

“It’s absolutely disgusting how much better their lifestyles are than ours," air traffic controller Chris Dickinson told the Journal. After 13 years controlling US airspace, he's now working in Sydney. He said concerns he had about anxiety or depression have evaporated, and he's shed 20 extra pounds too.

In an ominous indication that Australia could become a chronic driver of controller attrition in America, when Brewis stepped into an Australian classroom for his entry training earlier this year, he found that 8 of his 10 classmates were Americans. Government-owned Airservices Australia says it isn't setting out to poach Americans from the FAA. However, of 100 controllers it expects to bring on board this year, 36 are Americans. “Qualified controllers are welcome to apply from any country,” a spokesman said.

While those kind of numbers aren't striking in the context of a US controller force that exceeds 13,750, the chronically-undermanned FAA doesn't need any more head-count headwinds. By the National Air Traffic Controllers Association's math, the FAA is operating with a 3,800-controller shortage.

That's not just a burden for air traffic controllers and FAA bureaucrats, it's a worrisome state of affairs for the flying public, which has seen too many scary headlines about disasters, near-disasters and mishaps in recent months: