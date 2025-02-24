Trump's MAGA Policies Are Widely Popular; New Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll Shows

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shows that most Americans support President Trump's agenda to "Make America Great Again," which includes beefing up the southern and northern borders and deporting criminal illegal aliens, unleashing DOGE on the corrupt federal bureaucracy, ending all toxic forms of DEI initiatives in the federal government, military, and corporate America, and ensuring the nation is energy independent. Meanwhile, approval for the Democratic Party has collapsed to record lows as radical leftist lawmakers double and triple down on woke policies.

The new poll captures the nation's vibe during Trump's first month in office, with 52% of respondents approving the president's MAGA agenda, such as coming in like a wrecking ball into the DC Swamp, leveraging DOGE to slash government spending, ending globalist open-border policies, and prioritizing the restoration of American values. Most Americans overwhelmingly supported this approach after four years of globalist disaster under the Biden-Harris regime.

"The majority of voters support Trump's policies on the border, focus on government expenditures, gender, DEI, and offshore drilling but have concerns on his foreign policies involving tariffs, the Israel-Hamas war, and the war in Ukraine," the report featuring the poll data stated.

Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, commented on the results, stating, "People are taking a generally positive wait-and-see attitude for Trump but have really reassessed their attitudes toward Biden, Harris, and the Democrats, taking a much harsher, more negative attitude," adding, "Trump has a real opportunity here – we're seeing a healthy, trudging approval edging toward real approval based on how the next couple of months turn out."

The 2,443 respondents were asked about their views on the country's direction since Trump took office. 42% of them answered that the country is now on the right track, an increase of 14 percentage points since January.

Similarly, 38% of respondents say the economy is on the right track, up 10 percentage points from last month.

Nearly half say the economy is stronger today than it has been since 2021.

About a third say their personal financial situation has improved, while the number of folks who say the economic environment is getting worse shifted lower.

Trump's approval rating with voters in the first month stands at 52%.

Trump is drastically outperforming Biden on key issues...

Chart of the day: Democratic Party's approval rating has collapsed to record lows.

Inflation and immigration remain the top issues for voters.

Democrats lack situational awareness, doubling and tripling down and taking marching orders from Hillary Clinton's bag of dirty tricks, such as continuing to call Trump and Musk "Nazis" etc...

Rep Ayanna Pressley: “Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby!”



Completely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/OhXEteW9DK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

I can't stop laughing at this.



Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters holding hands and chanting "We Will Win" after losing everything just 90 days ago.



The Democrat Party is toast. pic.twitter.com/g8cRDwcjrY — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 4, 2025

As we previously noted, many of these polls are skewed to the left. If that's the case here, Trump's approval rating is likely much—much higher.

With USAID funding slashed, the censorship blob in DC in turmoil, MSM in collapse (look at what happened to Joy Reid), and the left's grip on shaping toxic MSM narratives (division) eroded, the Trump administration now has a unique opportunity to unite the country by addressing crises—emerging as the hero and steering the nation out of the 'Fourth Turning' and into a 'First Turning' of prosperity.

Even a CBS poll a few weeks ago stunned the Democratic Party...