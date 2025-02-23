MSNBC Cancels Far-Left-Crazed Host Joy Reid As Woke Implosion Accelerates 

A major shake-up is underway at MSNBC as the network's new president has canceled far-left prime-time host Joy Reid's show, "The ReidOut," multiple sources familiar with the changes confirmed to The New York Times.

Reid's final episode is planned for sometime this week, according to sources, adding that her prime-time spot will be swapped out with several anchors, including political commentator Symone Sanders Townsend, former Democratic strategist and former chairman of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele, and journalist Alicia Menendez.

The move signals Rebecca Kutler's effort to overhaul MSNBC after being named the network's president earlier this month. Ratings have plummeted since Trump secured the White House in last November's presidential election. Many hosts, including Reid, have been visibly struggling with severe cases of "TDS."

"Joy Reid's show getting canceled is devastating news for the left. Now where will they go for their daily dose of race-baiting lies and far-left conspiracy theories?!" journalist Breanna Morello wrote on X.

The crazed TV host has been one of the loudest Trump bashers in corporate media and still does not have enough common sense to understand the Overton Window shifted last summer from artificially being held at the left to now center-right.

Yet, to this day, she continues to spread far-left misinformation and disinformation propaganda, even as ratings plummet—not just for her show, but for the entire network.

Nielsen Media Research data shows that viewership for the ReidOut show has crashed 50% since Trump won the election.

The latest cable news ratings as of Feb. 20 show that MSNBC was ahead of CNN but well behind Fox News in the prime-time news race.

Here's some of the looney batshit crazy toxic propaganda the woke host (soon to be unemployed) pushed to the American people:

And it gets worse:

Oh - and remember when this happened?

Never forget that when Joy Reid got in trouble for stuff she had written on an old blog, she claimed time-traveling Russians hacked her blog and wrote all that stuff in her own voice to make her look bad, and everyone at NBC was fine with that. https://t.co/fme7Bh5t8S — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 23, 2025

Back to Kutler, a former senior executive at CNN, who has made it very clear that MSNBC faces severe headwinds in the Trump era.

"Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times," Kutler told MSNBC employees on her first day. This comes as the dying network is being spun off by cable giant Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company.

More shake-ups at MSNBC are ahead. NYT explained:

Other major changes are expected at MSNBC. In January, Rachel Maddow, the network's best-known anchor, returned to hosting her 9 p.m. show five days a week during the first 100 days of the Trump administration after having scaled back to only Mondays. At the time, the network said that Alex Wagner, who had hosted the 9 p.m. show four days a week, would return at the end of April. That is no longer the case. Instead, MSNBC is planning to appoint a new anchor to fill Ms. Wagner's spot, the two people said. A likely candidate for that hour is Jen Psaki, a former White House press secretary in the Biden administration, who hosts shows on Sunday at noon and 8 p.m. on Mondays, the people said, though adding that this decision hadn't been finalized.

This comes as dying corporate media has spent the last 15 years pushing an info war of a woke agenda on the American people to divide the nation instead of actually reporting the news. The result has been not only a collapse in public trust but also a sharp decline in ratings.

DEI and Wokeness were tools used to artificially pump racism. This is what happens when demand for racism exceeds the supply. pic.twitter.com/BNxRQrZV84 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 15, 2025

Not even the government's censorship blob could keep leftist corporate media alive, as alternative news media is set to flourish in an era under Trump's executive order called "Restoring Freedom Speech and Ending Federal Censorship."

