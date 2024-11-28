Joy Reid Has Thanksgiving Meltdown Over Trump Supporters "Suffering The Consequences" Of Their Vote

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

MSNBC’s Joy Reid took all the joy out of Thanksgiving by going on a 10 minute meltdown rant about how Trump supporters won’t get a “cookie, trophy or hug” from her.

Oh no, how awful.

Still furious that Trump supporters refer to ‘undocumented immigrants’ as “illegal immigrants” (they are), Reid suggested “right-wingers” should have to suffer the consequences of voting for Trump.

“Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll amongst yourselves with Elon, and leave us alone,” said the host, acting as if Trump supporters would want to socialize with her anyway.

NEW: Joy Reid has a 10-minute meltdown about Thanksgiving, tells Trump "worshiping" Capitol storming MAGA they won't get a "cookie, trophy or hug" from her.



For your own sanity, I am only sharing a minute of the meltdown.



"Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll… pic.twitter.com/MV7Aqbu0nY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 28, 2024

“You got your heart’s desire. The president you dreamed of and worshiped instead of Jesus. And this time, you didn’t even have to storm the Capitol, smash the windows or try to kill police officers or issue death threats to poll workers,” she added.

“But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon, and particularly the 92% of black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high five, you might be asking too much,” said Reid.

No one asked, Joy, no one asked.

“If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we just want some peace over the holidays, and we don’t want to put up with your trolling… get over it. Stop acting like we owe you,” added the host, pretending as though any Trump voter actually thinks like this.

“And for God’s sake, stop whining, it’s embarrassing, our Thanksgiving, our choice,” she concluded.

The only person whining is you, Joy, for 10 minutes straight.

Given that MSNBC is up for sale and Elon Musk has suggested he might buy it, this might be the last Thanksgiving that Reid will have to spew such vitriol on cable news.

As we previously highlighted, after spending the entire election campaign demonizing Trump supporters as Nazis and fascists, on the eve of the election she bragged that the media had “said all they can” to help Kamala win.

After she lost, Reid told what few viewers she has left to stay away from Trump-supporting family members because they might “turn you in” to the authorities.

One suspects it’s going to be a far from joyful Thanksgiving in the Reid household this year.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.