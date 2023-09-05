"Unprecedented Levels" Of Theft In Nation's Capital Forces Supermarket Chain To Remove Name-Brand Items From Shelves

Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Dollar Tree, to name a few, have all raised concerns about out-of-control thefts in their stores nationwide. The latest is supermarket chain Giant Food, which warned about "unprecedented levels" of "shrink" - the loss of inventory due to circumstances such as retail theft - at one of its stores in Washington, DC.

NBC Washington said the Giant Food, located at 1535 Alabama Ave SE, has already warned if rampant shoplifting continues, the supermarket will have to close its doors.

The Giant on Alabama Avenue SE is the only full-service supermarket in the area, and if it closes, it will create a food desert in Southeast DC. Instead of closing, it seems the grocery chain has come up with a solution:

In a statement, Giant said it plans to remove national brand health and beauty care items and replace them with private label brands where possible. The new policy aims to reduce "unprecedented levels" of theft and make the store safer for shoppers and employees. "None of the tactics we deploy is the ultimate solution to the problem we face, but we continue to invest in efforts that will improve safety for our associates and customers and reduce theft," part of the statement read. --NBC Washington

Replacing brand name items, such as Tide, Colgate, or Advil, with only private label products is a last-ditch effort to prevent the store from closing.

DC's failed progressive social justice reform policies have only emboldened criminals, as AP News warned in July: "Violent crime is rising sharply, fueled by more homicides and carjackings."

Major corporations who funded the 'defund the police' movement during the Covid era are getting what they deserve: A surge in thefts as soft on crime Democrats in control of many of the nation's cities have only sparked a theft and violent crime wave.

Retailers sounded the alarm on the theft wave this past earnings season. The number of times CEOs mentioned "shrink" on earnings calls soared to a record high.

A new report last week drew a Mexican cartel connection in America's retail theft epidemic that cost companies like Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Home Depot, and Foot Locker, among others, tens of billions of dollars last year. Yet another failed Democrat policy to leave borders open.

Open borders are not so great after all... It's time to reinforce law and order in the nation or face out-of-control theft waves now making it to suburbia.