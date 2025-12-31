National Guard Patrols New Orleans Ahead Of New Year Amid Vehicle-Ramming Threats

Weeks after National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent warned that thousands of known and suspected terrorists entered the U.S. during the Biden-Harris regime years of a nation-killing open-border invasion, and days after a U.S. government threat assessment flagged elevated risks from lone wolves and small terror cells potentially targeting 'special events' in New York City and Chicago, the deployment of National Guard troops to New Orleans only suggests officials are responding to credible threats.

Chicago authorities warn NYE celebrations could attract foreign and domestic terrorists.



A total of 350 Louisiana National Guard soldiers are patrolling Bourbon Street in the French Quarter and other high-value areas across the metro region, one year after a vehicle-ramming terror attack on Bourbon Street killed 14 people.

New Orleans — National Guard troops have been deployed to the French Quarter to provide additional cover for the New Year’s. At the last new year in the same area, a black Muslim ISIS supporter carried out a mass shooting, killing 14. pic.twitter.com/wjjVkbSPbg — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 31, 2025

#BREAKING: The National Guard is now in New Orleans ahead of New Year’s Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/BVyhZZEl45 — Mallory Smith (@mallorysmithtv) December 30, 2025

The deployment follows similar National Guard posturings in Washington and Memphis. Officials note that Guard deployments are merely "routine" in the French Quarter.

"It's no different than what we've seen in the past,' New Orleans police spokesperson Reese Harper told AP News.

"This is for visibility and really to keep our citizens safe," Harper said. "It's another tool in the toolbox and another layer of security."

Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins said the Guard will support local, state, and federal law enforcement to "enhance capabilities, stabilize the environment, assist in reducing crime, and restore public trust."

However, our assessment is that the presence of National Guard troops in certain major U.S. cities is less about routine crime suppression and more about a broader terror threat.

Earlier this month, NCTC's Kent told the House Homeland Security Committee that the agency has identified roughly 18,000 known and suspected terrorists who were allowed to enter the country under the Biden-Harris regime.

It also follows last month's terror attack in which an Afghan national killed one National Guard member and wounded another just blocks from the White House.

Some may dismiss former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams as a sensationalist, but her warnings about this terror threat from open borders for the last few years are increasingly becoming more mainstream and widely embraced by Trump officials.

Importantly, the threat is not limited to radicalized Islamists or even South American transnational gangs; there is also an emerging threat coming from the radical left, as highlighted in a foiled New Year's Eve bomb plot by Turtle Island Liberation Front.