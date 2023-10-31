print-icon
"The Bellwether Has Sounded": Musk Says "Great Wakening From Woke Has Happened" After Southpark Nails Coffin

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023 - 05:20 PM

The backlash to woke culture - which is championed by annoying, politically correct, judgemental, authoritarian, censorious, hypocritical self-anointed masters of the universe - is reaching a crescendo.

Last week we noted how Disney punted it's Snow White remake into 2025 as Southpark destroyed them for woke casting in general.

Also last week, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) signed an executive order eliminating 'woke, anti-women words' from state government use.

There's even a "get woke go broke" ETF in the works, an 'anti-woke AI chatbot', oh - and the fact that forcing woke trans culture down the throats of Bud Light consumers has killed the brand.

In short, corporations have realized that going woke is killing profits.

To that end, on Monday, Twitter owner Elon Musk declared "The great wakening from woke has happened," which he says is "good for civilization."

When asked if Southpark had been a factor, Musk replied: "It is the bellwether."

The richest man in the world didn't stop there! As Summit News notes:

Naturally, the woke crowd in the replies were not happy:

Reeeeee!

Musk has long spoken out against what he describes as “the woke mind virus,” but it appears he now believes the worm has turned.

Musk previously described wokeness as “one of he biggest threats to modern civilisation,” adding “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

Meanwhile, conservatives Right Said Fred are just too sexy to believe Musk...

 

