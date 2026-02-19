Bill Gates Pulls Out Of High-Profile Indian AI Summit As Epstein Fallout Accelerates

The Epstein fallout continues to spread by the day, with billionaire Les Wexner saying he was "conned" by Jeffrey Epstein and insisting he "did nothing wrong" earlier this week, and with Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) being arrested on Thursday morning over allegations that he shared confidential government trade documents with Epstein.

Now, Bill Gates has pulled out of a keynote speech at a high-profile global AI summit in India amid the accelerating Epstein fallout.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit," Gates Foundation India wrote on X.

The $86 billion philanthropic body's last-minute decision to yank Gates out of a keynote address follows the billionaire's involvement with Epstein for several years.

The Gates Foundation CEO recently told employees during a town hall event that the Gates-Epstein relationship had deeply tarnished the nonprofit's reputation, according to a Financial Times report.

It is important to note that Gates has not been accused of involvement in Epstein's sexual abuse. However, draft emails in the Epstein files show that the billionaire allegedly tried to hide a sexually transmitted disease from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, after a sexual encounter with "Russian girls."

FT cited a spokesperson for Gates who has said the claims are "absolutely absurd and completely false", demonstrating only Epstein's "frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates." The billionaire has publicly said that he "regrets ever having engaged with Epstein."

Who gets caught up next in the Epstein fallout?