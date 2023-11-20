Cardi B Turns On Democrats: "B**ch, We're Going To Be Drowning In F**king Rats" 

Bronx-raised rapper Cardi B turned on Democrats and New York City Mayor Eric Adams for controversial budgets last week that would affect schools, libraries, firefighters, police, and much more.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was once a mega supporter of the Biden administration. Now she's going through the 'angry' regret phrase as New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced 5% across-the-board budget cuts that will impact all residents. The cuts are primarily driven by the Democrat's open southern border policy that has flooded the metro area with more than 100,000 illegals.

During a live stream, which was reposted on social media, she started off with, "I'm an angry a$$ b**ch right now ... I'm an angry b**ch ... I'm about to go off right now."

She noted, "If something happens to me - it's because I'm speaking the truth."

The first round of truth: "There is a $120 million budget cut in New York that is going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation," she continued, warning, "B**ch, we're going to be drowning in f***ing rats."

Cardi B then turned on Democrats: "I'm not endorsing no f***ing president no more." She exclaimed President Biden "can fund two wars" but can't fund cities.

"What's going to happen to my nieces, what's going to happen to my nephews, what's going to happen to my cousins, my aunts, my friends that are living in the hood?" she asked.

"You all doing budget cuts on the biggest city in the United States... This shit is getting out of hand. They don't want to say the word, but we're going through a recession right now," she continued.

"I'm from the Bronx, I don't want to see my sh*t affected ... Everybody be like 'New York is dirty,' and it is dirty," the rapper said, adding, "And we're going to get even dirtier with the f***ing budget cut."

On the subject of police department budget cuts, she warned: "Crimes are gonna go through the roof because there is a police safety budget cut."

Cardi B is more based than we give her credit for.



She says America can’t afford to fund two wars. She’s right. pic.twitter.com/Z0jPvq593a — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) November 20, 2023

And just like that, Democrats lost another key supporter.

Last week, we noted that one progressive think tank warned the Biden administration that the multi-month promotion of 'Bidenomics' has been an utter failure. Also, polling data for Biden continues to sour ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle.