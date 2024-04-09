Chicago's Lori Lightfoot Lands $400 An Hour Job Investigating 'Worst Mayor In America'

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been appointed by the trustees of Dolton, Illinois as a special investigator to probe Dolton's embattled mayor, Tiffany Henyard - for $400 per hour.

Henyard is accused of mishandling funds. Last month she vetoed calls for an investigation into herself, which was overturned Monday night. A former city employee also accused Henyard of retaliation after she says a village trustee sexually assaulted her on a trip to Las Vegas last year, after which she was fired after speaking up.

During a Monday meeting which had roughly 150 community members in attendance - but Henyard and two village trustees skipped out on, the four remaining trustees present voted in favor of appointing Lightfoot, a former assistant US attorney, to investigate the mayor.

"This board specifically has made reaches to the state’s attorney, attorney general, governor’s office, and as we know, there are ongoing, well, it’s been reported that there are ongoing investigations from federal entities. Those entities as we know can take anywhere from two months to five years," said Trustee Jason House - mayor pro tempore for the meeting, Fox32 Chicago reports.

"We feel this option will give us an independent process," House continued.

Lightfoot will get to work right away, starting her new role as ‘special investigator’ for the Village of Dolton on Tuesday. She will be launching a probe into Henyard's alleged mishandling of village funds, among other complaints. "She has more authority to get what we're missing, to seal this deal and take our community back," said Belcher. On Monday, Belcher stated that the Village of Dolton is more than $7 million in debt. -Fox32

Lightfoot, an objectively horrible mayor, lost her bid for re-election in Chicago last March, coming in third place. Her greatest hits include;

Henyard tries a lawyer trick!

In response to Lightfoot's appointment, a Dolton Township lawyer hired by Henyard to serve as the village's prosecutor, Michael del Galdo, said in a Monday letter to the legal team representing the trustees that if Lightfoot is appointed as "additional legislative counsel," Henyard will "not be approving any payments to Lightfoot," as her appointment would violate the law due to the trustees' existing attorney.

Burt Odelson, an attorney for the Trustees, hit back- saying that Lightfoot would serve not as "additional legislative counsel," but rather a "special investigator."

According to the report, Lightfoot's $400 per hour investigation will be capped at $30,000 for now - so she better wrap this up in 75 hours or less.

Henyard was called the "worst mayor in America" by an angry resident during a monthly board meeting earlier this month.

"You know what you’re doing. You’re violating our rights, and that’s a shame," one resident testified. "This is a disgrace what you have done to this village … They say that you’re the worst mayor in America. I agree."