Cuba suffered its second nationwide blackout in a matter of days late Friday, another sign that the communist-controlled island is sliding deeper into economic collapse amid tightening US sanctions and renewed pressure from the Trump administration.

Havana blames US "gunboat diplomacy" and the financial sanctions for its economic demise, but the roots of the crisis are decades of communist rule, chronic underinvestment, widespread economic mismanagement and a crumbling power grid.

Yet America's Democratic Party is increasingly embracing socialism and communist ideology, a deeply misguided political messaging campaign at a time when Cuba is offering a real-world case study in how such systems repeatedly fail, leaving economic ruin, institutional decay and human suffering in their aftermath.

The latest islandwide blackout came as four US lawmakers urged the Trump administration to sanction Cuba's state-run overseas medical-services operator, arguing it exploits healthcare workers and generates revenue for the communist regime.

As we've described, the Feds are in the process of dismantling the command and control structure of a Cuba/China foreign subversion network with alleged links to left-wing NGOs and Democratic Party socialists:

Even top Democrats are calling for investigations:

Back to the blackout. Just before the first nationwide outage earlier this week, Raúl Castro's grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, told USA Today that he was prepared to negotiate with President Trump.

The timing is notable. The Trump administration is intensifying pressure on Havana as Cuba's communist regime continues to implode, and at some point, will eventually force the regime toward market reforms and a greater role for capitalism.