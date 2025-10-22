Democratic Senate Candidate With Tattoo Resembling Nazi Symbol Trained Socialist Paramilitary Group

Transgender violence and left-wing radicalism have been thrust into the news cycle this fall:

Before the political assassination of Charlie Kirk by a suspected furry-loving leftist and demonic transgender that shot up Christians at a church in Minneapolis, we warned about the left's alarming rise with violence, chaos, and destruction are recurring themes found in their online posts, propaganda, manifestos, and civil disobedience in protests and riots (coined over the summer as "civil terrorism"). By late summer, we warned about "Nihilistic Accelerationism" from the left and the emergence of "transtifa"... Shortly after that, a transgender shooter targeted Christians, followed by the political assassination of Kirk.

Democrats and their billionaire-funded NGO network have fueled activist groups that, over the past decade, have created targeting profiles on President Trump and his MAGA supporters, who represent more than half of the country. Their rhetoric, using terms like "fascist" and "Nazi," is not random whatsoever. MAGA must wake up to the dark reality that this rhetoric is designed to build targeting profiles for left-wing extremists, hence the assassination of Kirk, who was labeled a "fascist." This targeting campaign appears to have been orchestrated at the highest levels:

With the targeting campaign still active, consider this: For many young Americans, especially those in woke education factories, called college, that dangerous narrative has been circulating like wildfire for more than half of their lives. As the old saying goes, if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes accepted as truth.

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Democrats know exactly what they're doing.

As always, the same old communist strategy. pic.twitter.com/ZcUGoU0kBi — G£411B€R (@glauberrss) September 12, 2025

This leads us to the Socialist Rifle Association, which boasts 10,000 members, according to a report last month, has been "planning for war against fascists."

"Planning War Against Fascists" - Socialist Rifle Association Boasts 10,000 Members https://t.co/VKnqpwoxoF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 20, 2025

Remember Armed Queers? Well, they're big fans of the billionaire-funded No Kings network.

Elizabeth Warren even embraced the movement.

So here is @senwarren with the head of the Salt Lake City Armed Queers (she/her). Let's see what a few hours of tracing lobby fund flows will reveal next. https://t.co/8TaLE0e4QA — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 17, 2025

Back to SRA, The Maine Wire's Steve Robinson reports, "Graham Platner, the ex-Marine running against Gov. Janet Mills (D) for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, instructed members of the Socialist Rifle Association on paramilitary tactics."

NEW: Ex-Marine Graham Platner Taught Military Tactics, Recruited for Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine



Reddit posts reveal embattled progressive star recruited and provided firearms training for the Maine Socialist Rifle Association... pic.twitter.com/hxLKr3s4TW — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 22, 2025

Robinson says that a recently enacted law in Maine prohibits "unauthorized paramilitary training" and could lead Platner to face a Class D crime.

Photographs published by the Maine Socialist Rifle Association appear to show someone who looks exactly like Platner at a 2022 firearms course pic.twitter.com/4o5LLGI5wy — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 22, 2025

From the same party that calls Elon Musk and Trump "Nazi"...

A recently surfaced video shows Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner with a chest tattoo of the SS Totenkopf, the skull-and-crossbones emblem used by Nazi “Death’s Head” units.



Platner has stated he got the tattoo while drunk as a young Marine on shore leave in… pic.twitter.com/euH926eTgA — Maine State Press (@MaineStatePress) October 21, 2025

Sigh...

All in all, leftist corporate media and deep-state talking heads have downplayed far-left violence. But many Americans received an extreme dose of reality this year: the radical left is armed, already carrying out or attempting political assassinations against MAGA figures, attacking the federal government, and has spent much of the year inciting riots and staging color-revolution-style operations.

The chaos will not stop until President Trump is removed. That's the whole point of the chaos: it's a coordinated color revolution operation funded by billionaire globalists that routes endless amounts of funds through the lawless NGO world. That's why the White House has declared war on the radical left and vowed to "dismantle" these leftist groups that subvert the nation and conspire against it. We suspect a reckoning is nearing for the non-profit world.