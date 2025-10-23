Soys To Men: The Democratic Party Is Hemorrhaging Males

Democrats today resemble a pack of lost puppies - unsure which direction to run: left, further left, or all the way into the radical fringe, where political violence and assassination culture is normalized, anti-American sentiment is celebrated, and socialism and Marxism are embraced. The original 'No Kings' protest was the election of Donald Trump, in which the American people rejected the globalists running the White House, the Biden-Harris regime, who pushed nation-killing policies, such as open borders, despised masculinity, and promoted all things woke.

Yet Democrats haven't corrected course to what lost them the election. Instead, they've quadrupled down on wokeness, transgender ideology, socialism, illegal aliens, and everything the majority of Americans voted against with the election of Trump. And here we are, fast approaching the first anniversary of Trump's election victory, as Democrats rally behind "Commie Mamdani," the far-left NYC mayoral candidate poised to become the city's next mayor.

The result of quadrupling down on all things woke, as explained by John MacGhionn in an op-ed for The Hill, is that "the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging men."

Those young men...

The Democrat Party treats masculinity like a disease and common sense as a threat.



Young men are DONE being treated as the enemy in our own country.



That's why we've LEFT the Democrat Party! pic.twitter.com/7CmSONjxmc — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 9, 2025

Ignoring the shift in the Overton Window - from the far-left under the Biden-Harris regime to center-right during Trump's second term - has cost the Democratic Party voters, as young people increasingly reject the image Democrats continue to project: weak, soy-fed identity-confused men.

This dude who dresses up as a woman and won a Congressional seat is very mad that women don’t want him using the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill.



Sarah McBride is male. He doesn’t belong in women’s bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/JKIfhQaGHi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2024

Here's more from Mac Ghlionn:

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging men. Across the U.S., they are leaving in waves — from the unions that once powered the party's muscle, from classrooms that once echoed with idealism, and from a movement that now talks at them rather than to them. Polls show young men flocking to the right in numbers not seen for generations. The party's latest efforts to woo men are almost painful to watch. The Democratic National Committee has poured money into influencer partnerships, podcast cameos and clumsy "masculinity" campaigns filmed in gyms. Spokespersons drone on about "kitchen-table issues," as if men are sitting there waiting to be emotionally validated between spoonfuls of reheated stew. None of it works because it isn't real. Men don't want to be sold to. They want to be spoken to. The problem isn't packaging but posture. A party that has spent years pathologizing masculinity can't expect gratitude from the men it has spent so long diagnosing. There was a time when Democrats didn't need to perform masculinity because they personified it. Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and John Kennedy all spoke the language of strength, duty and sacrifice.

Yet the modern Democratic man ...

He continued:

It wasn't always this disconnected. The Democratic Party once inspired men to see themselves as part of something greater — families, unions and a country worth defending. Today, however, the same party mocks faith, discipline and fatherhood as punchlines. It worships inclusion but forgets loyalty. It preaches equality but forgets basic humanity.

This is what the modern Democratic Party inspires men to become today:

Without a course correction from the broad party. Mac Ghlionn warned:

Until then, men will keep drifting right — not because they have changed, but because Democrats have.

Headwinds are mounting for Democrats who have tried to destroy the nation through globalist open-border chaos, while also stripping away the very identity on which it was built: Christianity. Now, those headwinds have taken the form of a Christian revival, one that the Kirk assassination and the growing movement on college campuses may have supercharged.

Is A Holy Awakening Unfolding Across America https://t.co/qv7TVzEjNA — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Democrats have pushed for the destruction of family formation (just read BLM's manifesto), where this has only led to falling birth rates among those infected with the 'woke mind virus'...

Democrats doing everything in their power to go extinct first pic.twitter.com/ryQLXKECPE — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 21, 2025

Deep Staters at The Atlantic have warned the leftist cult about the coming baby bust among its followers.

Even called out the terrorism emanating from left-wing groups.

Hilarious...

What we've shown points to clear signs that the Democratic Party is in self-destruct mode. This explains why the party is protecting illegal aliens at all costs - they represent the party's future voter base. Without coming more to the center and hanging on the left fringe, the party's collapse is only a matter of time.