"F*ck You!": Unhinged DC Police Chief Cites Bible, Rages At Haters In Exit Ceremony
Disgraced DC Police Chief Pamela Smith appeared completely unhinged during her exit speech at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Friday, shouting, "To all my haters, f*ck you."
"Never would I compromise my integrity. Never would I compromise 28 years in law enforcement for a few folk who couldn't stand to be held accountable. And if I had to do it all over again... so I'm going to the Bible when I say this: to my haters, F you," Smith emphasized.
She continued, "The same folks who said in that report that they changed their numbers and I did not. The report is very clear. I did not direct anyone. You should investigate those folks."
“I’m going to the BIBLE when I say this: TO MY HATERS, F YOU!”
Smith's erratic behavior is totally unacceptable at such a high level and only raises questions about whether she was ever fit to be DC's top cop.
Earlier this month, she stepped down after the Department of Justice uncovered a "massive scandal" involving manipulated crime statistics.
A recent report from the House Oversight Committee alleged that Smith played a considerable role in the overall Democratic effort to hide true crime statistics from the general public.
Remember when the propaganda narrative by Democratic leaders and left-wing mainstream media puppets asserted that conservative red states were the greatest source of criminal activity in the US, not violent crime-plagued Democratic-run cities. That narrative was merely part of a disinformation campaign by Democrats to distract the public from the nation-killing crisis caused by the ongoing problem of progressive, soft-on-crime policies.
