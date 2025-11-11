Flight Cancellations Climb To 6% As Washington Edges Closer To Ending Record Shutdown

Airlines are set to cancel 6% of flights at 40 major U.S. airports today under the FAA's mandated reductions linked to the longest-ever federal government shutdown, even as the Senate passed a bipartisan deal - now awaiting a House vote for final passage before arriving on President Trump's desk.

The eight Democrats who broke ranks late Monday to support the bill likely did so after realizing that the FAA's planned wave of flight cancellations threatened to paralyze the nation's busiest airports in the coming weeks, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warning that flight reductions could soon exceed 20%.

Was your flight delayed or cancelled?



Thank a Democrat!



All of this chaos could have been avoided had Democrats put Americans over politics 40+ days ago. pic.twitter.com/IcjzzPCAZn — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 11, 2025

As of 11:00 ET, 1,528 flights were delayed and 1,201 were canceled, with United Airlines publishing a nationwide list of cancellations through Wednesday. Major airports in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Boston, Charlotte, and Dallas are among the hardest hit.

The FAA intends to ramp up flight cancellations this week to ease pressure on air traffic controllers and TSA staff, many of whom have now gone 42 days without pay. The agency's plan calls for cancellations to rise to 8% on Thursday and 10% by Friday if lawmakers fail to resolve the shutdown.

Related:

Polymarket odds now show a 95% probability that the government will reopen by Saturday, suggesting relief may be imminent.

On Monday, President Trump wrote on X, urging "All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!" threatening that "Anyone who doesn't will be substantially "docked.""

Furthermore, he offered 'patriotic' controllers, who did not skip work, a sizable bonus:

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the "Democrat Shutdown Hoax," I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country."

On Sunday, before there was any news of moderate Democrats crossing the aisle to back the GOP bill to reopen the government, we outlined:

Duffy's warning that flight cancellations could surge to 20% likely jolted Dems to the negotiating table, as the prospect of nationwide travel chaos during the busiest travel period of the year threatened to infuriate tens of millions of voters.