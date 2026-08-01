"I've Been Doxed": Lefty Podcaster Scott Galloway Rips Mamdani After Landing On Socialist's Rich Target List

Prominent liberal podcaster and NYU professor Scott Galloway, who can only be described as a "useful idiot" for helping legitimize far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, appears to be awakening from his political delusion.

Galloway now says he has been "doxed" after realizing that the socialist movement he helped empower is publicly identifying wealthy property owners (read report), including himself, as political and financial targets.

"I've been doxed," Galloway said on the latest episode of the "Pivot" podcast. "I don't know if you've heard, but Mayor Mamdani has decided to release a list of 950,000 residences, including addresses and names, that might be eligible for his pied-à-terre tax."

"I don't love this," co-host Kara Swisher agreed. "I can't say I love this. It feels a little bit like doxing. Just tax them and get on with it, is my feeling."

Related:

Galloway read out the definition of doxing to Swisher as "publishing private identifying information to expose someone to public pressure or harm without their consent," and pointed out that while he's not the biggest fan of the tax, he is certainly not a fan of how the far left in City Hall essentially created a "wanted poster" for property owners.

"He's taken a legitimate source of tax revenue, and he's turning it into a wanted poster," Galloway continued. "The question I would have is, other than trying to identify and imply these people have done something wrong — and then, 18 months after a healthcare CEO was executed in the street, published the list — what is the upside here? Why is he doing this?"

Spencer Pratt, who has become a leading anti-Marxist voice, commented on the Fox News article detailing Galloway's break with the far-left Mamdani. He said, "The communist refers to this person as the 'useful idiot'—the gullible squish who foolishly supports the revolution, and only begins to understand his folly as he's being lined up against the wall. If you think you're safe from the commies because you vote blue, wake up."

The communist refers to this person as the “useful idiot”. The gullible squish who foolishly supports the revolution, and only begins to understand his folly as he’s being lined up against the wall. If you think you’re safe from the commies cuz you vote blue, wake up: https://t.co/qGNbnBI9yE pic.twitter.com/8U8eY2x6fd — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 1, 2026

Pratt is entirely correct, because somehow Galloway missed the fact that Mamdani and the rest of the Democratic Socialists of America are not progressive at all; in fact, they're formalist socialists whose goal is not affordability, but rather "overthrowing capitalism."

Anti-communist analyst Karlyn Borysenko recently published a five-tiered "rainbow cake" view of the American left, ranging from establishment Democrats who favor incremental reform within capitalism to revolutionary socialists seeking to abolish and destroy the nation from within.

DSA is very open about their stated goals:

Returning to Galloway, he warned that Mamdani is "making it harder for all progressives." He's not wrong. The Trump administration has already built the infrastructure and task forces needed to confront the radical left, while publicly declaring that fight before delegations from 65 nations in recent weeks. At the center of that effort is an anti-communist information campaign that is already underway.

Full Conversation:

Perhaps Democrats should never have invited socialists, Marxists and, especially, the emerging "red-green alliance" into their DEI political kingdom.

Now the DSA and its Marxist allies, whose anti-American rhetoric increasingly reflects an effort to destroy the country from within, are becoming a liability for the entire Democratic Party. Some elements of this far-left movement may also intersect with foreign influence or subversion networks.