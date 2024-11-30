NFL, NBA Issue "Security Alert" After Migrant Gangs Target Players' Mansions

America's top professional sports leagues have warned players about the growing threat of illegal alien criminal gangs targeting their mansions. This comes after a string of break-ins of athletes' homes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero published a note about how the sports league issued a "security alert" to teams after "organized and skilled criminals" targeted players' homes.

Pelissero continued:

Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player's home was burglarized in the past week. "It's legit," said one source familiar with the situation. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country." ... The homes of Mahomes and Kelce were burglarized on consecutive days last month in the Kansas City area. The Minnesota home of former Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, was part of a series of burglaries last weekend, according to police. Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players' addresses and conduct extensive surveillance. Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty -- often during games -- and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets. The alert issued on Wednesday by NFL Security confirmed the modus operandi and offered a number of recommendations, including not posting in real time on social media, installing security systems and keeping valuables out of plain sight.

Separately, NBC News confirmed a memo sent by the NBA to teams, citing FBI intelligence, about crimes linked to "transnational South American Theft Groups" that target "professional athletes and other high-net-worth individuals."

South American gangs are now robbing NFL player's mansions...



They're targeting the homes during games when no one is there.



I can't wait for mass deportations to start on January 20. pic.twitter.com/hzBk1HH8QU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 29, 2024

An alarming trend of illegal alien crimes has spread nationwide to major cities because of the Biden-Harris administration's nation-killing open southern border invasion (championed by globalists) that rolled out the red carpet to ten-plus million unvetted migrants.

One of the worst transnational South American gangs is Tren de Aragua, spreading across the nation like stage four cancer, setting up operations in major cities.

Source: NYPost

Just months ago, investigative reporter James O'Keefe published a US Army North Division memo that warned an estimated 5,000 TdA gangsters were in the US. We suspect that number is a lot higher.

The American people have given President-elect Donald Trump and incoming Border Czar Tom Homan a mandate to fix this illegal alien invasion crisis. It's time to hold accountable those who rolled out the red carpet for dangerous illegal aliens.