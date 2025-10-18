No Kings Kicks Off Across Country As States Prepare For Violence

The billionaire-funded 'No Kings' protests kicked off on Saturday, with what organizers claim are more than 2,600 protests across the country against "authoritarian power grabs" by the Trump administration [which are promptly halted by activist judges who overrule the 'king' every time].

No Kings marchers heading down 14th Street heading to the main rallying area at the National Mall. (via Andrew Leyden)

The events are supposed to be peaceful and lawful, but stick around - we'll be watching throughout the day while these future rocket scientists get their wiggles out. A similar protest in June descended into political violence.

In honor of No Kings today, here is my favorite interview of all time. 10 seconds of pure glory. pic.twitter.com/jypj2HfWsI — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) October 18, 2025

Officials in several states boosted security ahead of today's 'peaceful' protests - with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin activating the National Guard to support police "to help keep Virginians safe," and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering state troopers and guard members to Austin - where he says an "antifa-linked" protest was about to go down.

Austin PD chief Lisa Davis said that officers will protect protesters' right to assemble, and that the department's "Dialogue Police Team" will be on site to assist demonstrators, whatever the hell that means.

Times Square was swamped with protesters.

NOW: Large crowds gather in Times Square for "No Kings" protest in NYC



Video by @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/8HPt5in6WD — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 18, 2025

Professional protest signs provided by the communist group Party for Socialism and Liberation. PSL is linked to billionaire Neville Roy Singham hiding in China.

In DC, a bunch of people dressed up as Trump and Vance in prison clothes (or they're French) at the No King's rally.

Trump and Vance 'dolls' appear in prison clothes and chains at 'No Kings' rally in DC



What would have happened if a Trump rally had done this with Sleepy Joe? pic.twitter.com/KtfnOqf7Hg — RT (@RT_com) October 18, 2025

In Philadelphia, officials are closing roads and instituting parking restrictions for a large march from City Hall to Independence Mall.

In Chicago, No Kings organizers say the demonstration carries special meaning in light of DHS's "Operation Midway Blitz" - the department's ongoing immigration enforcement campaign.

"ICE is occupying our city. They are attacking our neighbors with tear gas. They are indiscriminately snatching people from streets and businesses and homes," said Kathy Tholin, a board member of Indivisible Chicago, which is organizing a downtown rally and over 30 others in the suburbs.

In Maryland, Towson University's chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, which earlier this year organized an "ICE Out of TU" rally to demand the school declare itself a "sanctuary campus", is at it again, this time activating, organizing, and mobilizing students as woke foot soldiers in the Democratic Party's latest color-revolution-style operation against President Trump, under the billionaire-funded movement known as "No Kings."

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: This Saturday, Oct 18 — “No Kings 2.0” goes GLOBAL. Organizers claim to stand against “kings and billionaires.” But new @peterschweizer team research into 'Riot, Inc.' shows the unrest is FUELED BY BILLIONAIRES. 🔥 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/13HdjFPVKe — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

The billionaire-funded protest - one of many taking place across Maryland and other parts of the U.S. today - has, in past activation periods, mostly featured white, deranged baby boomers. What's unique about the Towson protest is how these dark-money NGOs can rile up young people using the same tactics U.S. intelligence agencies employ overseas in regime-change operations.

* * *

But what's more interesting, according to local media outlet Baltimore Banner, is that when Towson administrative staff asked members of the Young DSA for a list of speakers at today's event, citing safety concerns amid rising political violence, the socialist group refused to have their speakers vetted.

Baltimore Banner explained more:

Towson University students moved their "No Kings" rally off campus after a school official told them speakers' names would be run through federal government databases and vetted for security reasons. . . . Students moved the event, fearing that speakers would be targeted by the Trump administration, which has threatened to pursue and punish liberal activist groups if their names were shared with federal authorities. A university official, the students said, told them there were concerns about potential political violence. . . . Members of a Towson student group, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, say administrators have never discussed background checks for speakers at other political rallies they've organized, and a Maryland ACLU attorney said such a requirement has an "obvious chilling effect on speech."

While Towson is a public institution, not a private one, it's part of the University System of Maryland, which means it's subject to First Amendment protections. It cannot impose arbitrary or discriminatory restrictions on speech or assembly, including political events, without a compelling public-safety justification.

The latest justification appears to be an intense climate of political violence emanating from left-wing activists in September, from the Charlie Kirk political assassination by a suspected furry-loving radical leftist to the transgender shooter who shot up a Minneapolis church, even leftist publication The Atlantic couldn't ignore this alarming issue with a recent article titled "Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise."

The problem with the permanent protest industrial complex (report here), funded by leftist billionaires (as explained by investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute), is that dangerous rheotric has been laid for the last ten years, such as calling Trump and his supporters "Facists" and "Nazis" that dehumanizes political opponets, allowing armed left-wing (who has declared war on facists) to mobilize and justify civil terrorism operations.

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Communists are very good at this...

As always, the same old communist strategy. pic.twitter.com/ZcUGoU0kBi — G£411B€R (@glauberrss) September 12, 2025

Now it becomes clear how the Democratic Party machine operates to radicalize young foot soldiers to activate them in the same covert color revolutions that the State and CIA do overseas for regime change operations. Shouldn't be a mystery here, the deep state still operates in the shadows of the non-profit world - and even foreign adversaries - something the Trump administration wants to "dismantle" and "destroy." USAID was a start. Now go up the donor list of these NGOs. There's a reason for this (read here).

We can't imagine a movement more steeped in 'idiocracy' than citizens able to freely demonstrate in public against an 'authoritarian' king. Try that in North Korea.