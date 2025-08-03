Revolution Camp: Unhinged White Liberals Spend Weekend Smashing Junk In Anti-Trump Fury

The permanent protest-industrial complex, bankrolled by dark-money leftist NGOs, was at it again Saturday, orchestrating yet another nationwide demonstration, this time branded "Rage Against the Regime," targeting President Trump. As with previous actions, the protests were primarily attended by crazed, elderly white liberals. The Democrats and their NGO machine have lost not just the narrative but are drifting deeper into irrelevance.

50501 ("50 Protests, 50 States, 1 Movement") is part of the permanent protest-industrial complex and was behind the underwhelming demonstrations this weekend. The group's mission is to organize large-scale, nationwide color revolution-style operations against President Trump, including these previous events:

February 5: Anti-Trump kickoff rallies

February 17 (Presidents' Day): "No Kings on Presidents Day"

March 4: Third round of demonstrations

April 5: "Hands Off" protests, among the largest anti-Trump protests

June 14: "No Kings"

Each of the nationwide protests listed above has failed to generate enough momentum to shift public opinion and move the polls. The dark-money-funded NGOs behind the permanent protest-industrial complex have grown increasingly frustrated; so much so that they reportedly offered $20 million to a 'rent-a-protester' firm.

Last month, Adam Swart, CEO of an activist group called "Crowds on Demand", called out one unnamed leftist entity ...

"We had to reject an offer worth around $20 million for nationwide, large-scale demonstrations across the country. Personally, I don't think it's effective. I'm rejecting the contract not because I don't want the business, but because, frankly, this is going to be ineffective and make us all look bad."

"One of the more bizarre highlights of this past weekend's failed protest operation was a 50501 staffer setting up what appeared to be a "smash room" for deranged white leftists in the parking lot of a retail center in Tim Walz's state.

"After smashing a watermelon, one attendee screamed "REVOLUTION" stating that the experience was "cathartic" and left her shaking," journalist Savanah Hernandez wrote on X.

Liberals in Minnesota are currently smashing watermelons and TVs to help expel their “rage” against the Trump admin.



After smashing a watermelon, one attendee screamed “REVOLUTION” stating that the experience was “cathartic” and left her shaking: pic.twitter.com/9kpKnwojZ0 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2025

Hernandez said, "Live look at the full event, which includes a scream tent, smash room and about 80 senior citizens."

Live look at the full event, which includes a scream tent, smash room and about 80 senior citizens https://t.co/bItY4htp3J — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2025

One alarming aspect of these ongoing color revolution operations by the Democrats and their NGO complex is the co-mingling of foreign interests. We suspect this will be addressed in due time. CC: Neville Roy Singham's network…

Private intel firm Forward Observer has a summary of what the Democratic Party's latest "new tactics" to spark a color revolution...

