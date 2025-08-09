Rosie O'Donnell Claims ABC "Gonna Cancel" The View 

The liberal media matrix that spent years saturating the minds of Americans with Biden-Harris regime and Deep State propaganda, toxic woke ideology, discredited Russia-collusion stories, and a censorship-driven leftist agenda is now accelerating its collapse in real time, freeing the minds of tens of millions.

The next domino to potentially fall could be "The View" on ABC. Unfunny and unhinged leftist comedian Rosie O'Donnell posted a lengthy message on TikTok about the show's imminent demise, which features a panel of leftist women hosts who spend their days screeching anti-Trump rhetoric.

Here's what O'Donnell wrote

You know what I just read today? ABC is "reviewing the liberal bias" on The View. The VIEW. The show with five women speaking the own opinions – That's the threat now. They say they're not canceling it—they're just "reviewing the bias." Which is code for – we're gonna cancel it we're just trying to soften you up first.

"The View is a leftist echo chamber through and through," media watchdog group Media Research Center recently wrote on X.

The View is a leftist echo chamber through and through pic.twitter.com/KXpzuHMJK3 — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 2, 2025

O'Donnell claimed, "This isn't about bias - This is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn't align with Trumpism — soft fascism in full lashes with commercial breaks."

Yet the women on The View are noting more than useful idiots - or puppets - who promoted an endless amount of misinformation and disinformation from the Obama-Clinton regime.

Remember: Russia! Trump! Russia! Trump!

Donald Trump wanted Flynn to contact Russia so they could work together to destroy ISIS.



This is @TheView's reaction to this.



This video will not age well. pic.twitter.com/8r7K64pYco — Liberal 'Logic' 🇺🇸 (@LiberalLogic123) December 2, 2017

.@MeghanMcCain calls Trump's Putin comments "extremely dangerous" and "un-American": "Our president acted like a pathetic puppy who was completely neutered around a former KGB agent, [a] murderous dictator who has caused some of the worst atrocities." pic.twitter.com/8YqZ1ZjkCC — The View (@TheView) July 21, 2018

The View has to be getting government kickbacks. No way people actually watch this show:



Sunny Hostin: Why is Trump so enthralled with Russia?



Joy Behar: Maybe Trump owes something to Putin. pic.twitter.com/7LDNzO4Tm8 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 28, 2025

And then this: Defenders of Fauci and experimental vaccines. "Listen to what we say. We tell the truth," host Joy Behar told the audience.

NEW - The View Hosts Say You Should Listen to Them When It Comes to COVID Vaccines



"I have been boosted and boosted and boosted. So I got it, COVID. It does not prevent you from getting COVID but you don't die from it...People need to check their sources. Only listen to what we… pic.twitter.com/Rg3nWi1cMu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 5, 2024

O'Donnell might be correct about The View's fate, but she's entirely wrong about the platform being the guardian of "truth"; instead, these liberal women were defenders of the Deep State agenda and their corporate billionaire allies.

This rumor comes after:

There will be more...

The music could soon stop for the broken-record hosts of The View, as the leftist propaganda network implodes around these elitists in real time.