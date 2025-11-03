Sabotage? Portland ICE Building Plunged Into Darkness After Suspicious Power Blackout

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor reports that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the Portland metro area has experienced a highly suspicious power outage. Speculation is mounting that this could be an act of sabotage by an Antifa-linked terror cell. Militant far-left groups have a history of targeting power grids, reminiscent of the 2024 Berlin attack that paralyzed Elon Musk's Tesla factory.

"The power at ICE Portland and surrounding buildings has been CUT, and the cause has NOT been made public Luckily, ICE has backup generators, so if this was intentional, the act failed miserably," Sortor wrote on X late Sunday night.

He continued, "Power has been out for THREE HOURS now, and Portland General Electric has not released the cause. The area surrounding ICE is PITCH BLACK, so ICE glows tremendously. Sorry leftists — even power outages won't slow down ICE."

"99.5% of Portland General Electric customers are fine. It's just the immediate area surrounding ICE," Sortor noted.

Neither Portland General Electric nor city officials have released official statements explaining the cause of the power outage, whether a transformer blew or sabotage occurred. Being quite literally in the dark about the situation has sparked speculation about sabotage, given Antifa's months-long pressure on the facility.

Embarassingly, last week, the purple-haired, gender-confused Antifa woke warriors were forced to retreat from outside the Portland Ice facility as the Portland Police Department cleared out their encampment.

In 2024, far Antifa-like militants attacked Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. The multifaceted attack also resulted in the sabotage of the power grid, halting production lines of Tesla vehicles.

European billionaires have funneled billions of dollars into a dark-web transatlantic NGO funding pipeline to fund the leftist permanent protest industrial complex in America.

The takeaway here is that we shouldn't rule out the possibility of leftist militants sabotaging the power grid. Keep in mind, Antifa is designated as a domestic terrorist organization, meaning any attack on the power grid would carry serious national security implications. Questions continue to swirl over what actually caused the outage.