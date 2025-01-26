"Screaming Eagles" Deployed To US Border As Race To Repair National Security Intensifies

There is an urgent need to repair national security following four years of globalist control in the White House, which resulted in an illegal alien invasion through the southern border. This prompted President Trump to deploy thousands of US troops to the border last week, including the 101st Airborne Division, also known as the "Screaming Eagles."

On Saturday, Fort Campbell soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division were deployed to the southern border, according to a press release from the Army.

"Fort Campbell Soldiers departed today en route to the U.S. southern border, in support of U.S. Northern Command's mission to protect the territorial integrity of the United States," the service wrote in a statement.

Soldiers assigned to the 716th Military Police Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will integrate with military forces already along the border and work together with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. Prior to their departure, the 716th MP element conducted a "patching ceremony," donning the historic 101st Airborne Div. "Screaming Eagle" patch as part of ongoing Army Structure and force modernization efforts at Fort Campbell.

Lt. Col. Phillip Mason, commander of the 716th Military Police Battalion, wrote in a statement, "We are trained and ready to support this important mission," adding, "Our Soldiers are committed to protecting all Americans and supporting our civilian partners in defending the territorial integrity of the United States. We're also proud to mobilize for this mission wearing the Screaming Eagle patch, which has significant relevance to the 716th."

A soldier heading to the border just sent a message to all Americans.



"I love this country. I'm gonna protect it."



President Trump has infused a new level of patriotism in our troops in less than one week. pic.twitter.com/NAZpRIvarJ — George (@BehizyTweets) January 25, 2025

On Monday, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border through an executive order. By late last week, reports indicated that his administration prepared to deploy at least 10,000 troops.

BREAKING: The United States Marines have arrived at the Southern Border to help stop the illegal immigrant invasion.



1,500 troops, including 500 Marines from Camp Pendleton, were deployed to the US border by the Trump administration.



According to officials, this is likely just… pic.twitter.com/SPbV9wobQw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2025

By Tuesday, Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents launched nationwide large-scale raids targeting criminal illegal aliens, marking a significant shift in immigration policy. He stated that "public safety threats" will be prioritized.

Dear Democrats,



I don’t want to hear jack sh*t from you about ICE raids and mass deportation. For the past 4 years, you stayed silent and allowed the Biden-Harris administration to infest neighborhoods of hard-working Americans and immigrants with rap*sts, gang members, k*llers,… pic.twitter.com/jAqFKfACom — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 23, 2025

Then, on Friday, the first military deportation flight of criminal illegal aliens began...

Recapping the week on the immigration front:

The 'Trump Effect': Migrant encounters at border ports of entry have dramatically declined since Trump took office on Monday. Imagine that—the Biden-Harris regime had the ability all along to slow or stop the migrant invasion but chose not to, suggesting the crisis may have been intentional. The American people must hold the Democratic Party accountable at the ballot box in future elections for years of chaos.

Bye-Bye...

NEW: Haitian man says “F*ck Trump, Biden forever,” gets arrested by ICE’s elite Boston unit to be deported.



The ultimate FAFO.



The arrest was part of a Boston raid on the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens, as reported by @BillMelugin_.



“It's a frigid five degrees in… pic.twitter.com/83XgPMgNlt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2025

Democrats' worst nightmare is unfolding as their future voters—those who violated border laws by illegally entering the US—are being deported en masse. Many of these migrants are unvetted and pose national security risks. The US is a nation of laws, without them, there is no nation, and restoring law and order while securing the border was a very clear mandate given to President Trump by the American people.

Far-left corporate media, radical leftist billionaire-funded non-profits, and progressive lawmakers still have not figured out the nation's vibe has drastically shifted to demanding law and order and border security - not Marxist DEI - not the gender game - and no more to wokeism. Make meritocracy great again.