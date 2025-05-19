Script Flipped: Shock Cancer Diagnosis Wipes Biden Autopen-Presidency From Headlines

Former President Biden's shock cancer diagnosis strains credulity, while conveniently wiping the headlines over the fact that he was essentially a vegetable during his presidency - begging the obvious question of 'who was actually in charge?'

A few weeks ago, many in the mainstream media began framing a half-assed mea culpa over their coverage of Biden's obvious mental decline. We suspect they knew that Axios would be dropping the Biden-Hur tape - a recording of Joe Biden's October 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur over his mishandling of classified information. Biden couldn't remember key details, such as when his son Beau died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected, and why he had classified documents in his possession that he shouldn't have had.

The obvious conclusion is that Biden wasn't actually running the country, and his aides were using the 'autopen' to execute on official actions, raising questions over the legality of executive actions taken during the last administration.

Tapper says here that the footage of Biden freezing on stage was not a "Cheap fake". Exact words.



Okay so when he does he pull Brian Stelter on his show and ask him why he called it that, echoing the White house? When does the media pull Karine Jean-Pierre out of hiding and ask… https://t.co/D0JaXwKv65 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2025

So is the GOP Congress going to start issuing subpoenas and deposing witnesses to determine who was illegally signing presidential orders while Biden’s medical condition was being hidden, or nah?



Seems like we should know if “Biden’s” SCOTUS pick was actually valid or not. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 19, 2025

Questionable Timing

And so, assuming insiders knew Axios was about to drop the Biden-Hur tape(s), one would be right to question the timing of a tidbit of news released six days ago - that a 'small nodule' was found in 82-year-old Biden's prostate after a "routine physical exam," which five days later was revealed as aggressive stage IV prostate cancer that had fully spread to his bones.

Right on cue is David Axelrod, who insists the media "should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this."

🚨CNN tees up David Axelrod to say that conversations about Biden’s cognitive issues “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/fteQnPeGIk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

And while the 'autopen' controversy has successfully been upstaged by this unbelievably-timed cancer diagnosis, experts are calling bullshit.

For starters, how could the President of the United States' ostensibly qualified medical team have missed a cancer that typically takes years to metastasize into the bone?

On Monday, Dr. Zeke Emanuel (brother of Democrat operative Rahm Emanuel - Biden's Ambassador to Japan) appeared on MSNBC, where he said that Biden "did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was President. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."

🚨Dr Zeke Emanuel on MSNBC: Biden had cancer while President:



"He did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was President. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."



"I don't think there's any disagreement about that." pic.twitter.com/Vd87jgXvFO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson chimed in - saying "The truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care," adding "Sad and unfortunate and I wish the former President the best in his treatment of this cancer. Care at the White House should be second to none. Unbelievable this was missed..."

Sad and unfortunate and I wish the former President the best in his treatment of this cancer. Care at the White House should be second to none. Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 18, 2025

So, obviously, the Biden team has been lying their asses off for quite some time. The question is whether it even matters if nothing will be done.

