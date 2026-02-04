Security Expert: Illegal Minneapolis Checkpoints Trace Back To Marxist, Anarchist Movements

The eruption of "Signal-Gate" revealed the organizational structure and command-and-control nodes of left-wing activists operating within encrypted messaging apps to unleash pressure campaigns against federal agents in Minneapolis. This structure is very revealing and, according to some security experts, is deeply rooted in revolutionary tradition.

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement checkpoints have sprung up across the sanctuary city of Minneapolis in recent weeks. These makeshift checkpoints on city streets are operated by left-wing activists who track traffic in and out of specific areas, searching for ICE vehicles, and there are reports from Fox News that some agitators even have the ability to check license plates.

J. Michael Waller, senior analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy, provided important color on the emergence of "illegal checkpoints" in Minneapolis.

Waller explained:

Illegal checkpoints on public streets have a long history in Marxist and anarchist tradition. They symbolize organized self-defense against "oppressors," an empowerment of "the people" to seize urban space to confront the class enemy. When organized as barricades to block passage, they become instruments of insurrection, dating back to the 1848 revolutions of Europe and the 1871 Paris Commune. Marxists treat barricades as symbols of transition from civil protest to armed struggle. Barricades mark the point when Marxists stop appealing to constitutional authority, and build structures for alternative power. For anarchists, the barricade represents "direct action" and "horizontal self-organization" - the building of defenses without formal hierarchies or central leaders. Anarchists view barricades as a reclaimed public space. Checkpoints and barricades turn the streets from channels of commerce and state control into zones of collective autonomy and mutual aid during insurrections or insurgencies.

We have profiled the rise of left-wing chaos, warning last year that billionaire-funded NGOs were funneling money into the protest industrial complex seeking revolution. In other words, a color revolution ...

Last week, Joe Rogan and guest Andrew Wilson, a conservative podcaster, framed the chaos emanating from Minneapolis as a "color revolution."

There is good news on multiple fronts. Tom Homan announced early Wednesday that an unprecedented number of counties in Minnesota are now cooperating with the federal government on the deportation of illegal aliens. That coordination has allowed Homan to authorize an immediate reduction in the federal agents across the metro area, a move viewed by us as a deliberate effort by the administration to de-escalate tensions and defuse the chaotic situation.

The second piece of good news came last month when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat down with journalist Christopher Rufo and discussed plans to investigate dark-money-funded NGOs sowing chaos nationwide.

What the Trump administration has shown, and effectively forced into the open by surging federal agents into Minneapolis, is that the Democratic Party's left-wing militant arm, such as Antifa, operates within an organizational structure pushing a revolutionary agenda.

Returning to Waller's comments above about barricades and Marxist movements, the revolutionary picture should now be clearer than ever for the American public and for the White House about what's really going on.

It may also be time for the White House to take seriously the remarks made by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in late November:

From our view, elements within the Democratic Party are encouraging a rolling cycle of mass mobilization through the nonprofit world aimed at revolution against Trump and all-things 'America First'. The focus of agitation appears to rotate by topic, moving from the George Floyd riots earlier this decade to more recent pro-Palestinian protests, and now to anti-ICE actions, while relying on the same activist network of nonprofits, propaganda channels, and street-level tactics. The deeper understanding here is that there's a left-wing revolution brewing.