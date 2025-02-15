Sheryl Crow Sells Her Tesla To Fund NPR; FCC's Carr Hilariously Responds

Sheryl Crow and other white liberal women across the nation have melted down in recent weeks over President Trump and special government employee Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which has uncovered vast amounts of fraud and corruption with moves to dismantle the Deep State (DC Swamp Uniparty "Unmasked" As These Seven NGOs) and streamline the federal government.

On Friday evening, Crow posted a video on Instagram from what appears to be a wealthy neighborhood, with some houses lined with tall iron fences and gates. She informed her followers that she had sold her Tesla SUV to support the public news organization NPR, citing concerns that DOGE could defund the taxpayer-funded news network.

"There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla," the musician wrote on Mark Zuckerberg's social media platform.

She noted, "Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."

So Sheryl, what is "truth" in MSM?

Is your version of the truth a taxpayer-funded censorship blob pushing misinformation and disinformation campaigns about anything that is optically displeasing to the federal bureaucracy?

USAID Funded Massive 'News' Platform, Extending 'Censorship Industrial Complex' To Billions Worldwide https://t.co/TtPKH590Dr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 8, 2025

Last year, NPR CEO Katherine Maher made some bizarre comments about truths...

"The Wikipedians who write these articles aren't focused on finding the truth. For our most tricky disagreements, seeking the truth isn't the best place to start. Reverence for the truth might have become a bit of distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done," Maher said.

🚨 Former head of the Wikimedia foundation and current CEO of NPR, Katherine Maher: “The Wikipedians who write these articles aren’t focused on finding the truth. For our most tricky disagreements, seeking the truth isn’t the best place to start. Reverence for the truth might… pic.twitter.com/5Biqhxq0F1 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 24, 2024

In terms of NPR, some of the so-called truths the public broadcaster pushed out over the years were found to have "blatantly ideological and partisan" coverage, according to a recent House Oversight and Accountability Committee's Subcommittee on Delivering DOGE.

House Panel Asks PBS, NPR Chiefs To Testify On Alleged "Biased Content" https://t.co/a05xx025Qm — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 4, 2025

A senior NPR editor revealed about a year ago how the public broadcaster "turned a blind eye" to the Hunter Biden laptop story because "it could help Trump." Again, truths...

"An Open-Minded Spirit No Longer Exists Within NPR" - NPR Veteran Excoriates Outlet Over Hunter, Russiagate Activism https://t.co/QfaTBSvqbq — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 9, 2024

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr chimed in: "I know celebrities are hesitant to weigh in on hot-button issues, so I appreciate Sheryl Crow making an argument here—not through words alone, but through her actions—that Congress should not force taxpayers to subsidize NPR."

She got rid of the best car to support the worst “news” organization — Dominus Ignota (@dominustweet) February 15, 2025

"She got rid of the best car to support the worst "news" organization," an X user said in response to Carr's post.