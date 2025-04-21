Why has public confidence in the Democratic Party collapsed to record lows?

In short, the party that champions illegal alien terrorists and cultural Marxism lost its authenticity a long time ago.

Voters see right through the bullshit of lies, non-sense identity politics, performative accents, and teleprompter-scripted speeches. The American people became outraged last week after Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders were caught flying around on private jets while "fighting oligarchy."

Meanwhile, the rudderless party is being thrown into a civil war, caught between old-school moderates and far-left activists like David Hogg, Jasmine Crockett, Hakeem Jeffries, and AoC.

The latest Gallup polling data was nothing more than disastrous for the party of wokeism:

"Democratic leadership's latest 25% confidence rating is an all-time low for the group — well below the previous 34% low recorded in 2023 and the average of 45% since 2001," Gallup wrote in a report, adding, "Confidence ratings were last at the majority level in 2009 for Democratic congressional leaders and in 2003 for Republican congressional leaders."

Given all of this—and returning to the theme of authenticity—it's no surprise that a majority of Americans have gravitated toward the 'America First' movement. President Trump doesn't need a teleprompter; he speaks his mind directly and genuinely, which resonates with people who just want peace and prosperity, not domestic terrorism and protests that Democrats seem to have embraced in recent weeks.

With the theme of authenticity in mind, internet sleuths point out that the Biden team may have photoshopped the former president into a family Easter photo.

As some users noted on X, the giveaway was a strangely placed, almost creepy-looking hand.

We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025

Here's what X users said:

That’s creepy AF. Whose hand is this? Surely not yours. pic.twitter.com/4y0umeNI0q — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 20, 2025

You couldn’t even bother to show up for the family photo, loser. They had to photoshop you in. 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 20, 2025

They had to Photoshop the retard in, so sad — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) April 20, 2025

How fake do you have to be to literally have yourself photoshopped into your own families Easter photo before then posting it online to convince the world you're wholesome? — Jay Anderson (@TheProjectUnity) April 21, 2025

Also good question:

No Biden???? Where is our Catholic President???? Why would you not want to publicize him if he was such a great President???? https://t.co/IglHGWoB7O — Hayden Horn (@HaydenHorn6) April 20, 2025

Why can't Democrats be authentic?

* * *

Top products last week at ZeroHedge Store:

- ZeroHedge Waxed Canvas Hat

- ZeroHedge Shirt

- IQ Biologix Astaxanthin (extremely potent anti-inflammatory)

- ZeroHedge Multitool

- Anza SWAT Micarta Blued (made in the USA)