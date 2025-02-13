Three Top Federal Prosecutors Rage-Quit After DOJ Drops Case Against NY Mayor

New York's top federal prosecutor and two senior federal prosecutors in Washington DC have resigned after refusing to follow a DOJ order to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, NBC News reports, citing 'multiple officials.'

The resignations of Danielle R. Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, John Keller, the acting head of the Public Integrity Section, and Kevin Driscoll, the acting head of the department's criminal division, came three days after acting US deputy AG Emil Bove issued a memo ordering federal prosecutors in New York to drop the case against Adams because, in part, it hampered his ability to combat "illegal immigration and violent crime."

And before anyone gets too crazy about this, let's look at the timeline...

May 11, 2023: NY Mayor Adams Booted From Biden Surrogate Squad After Immigration Criticism

Revenge...

In December of last year, Adams vowed to work with the Trump administration on mass deportations, saying "I reached out to [Trump] and I shared that I would like to sit down and speak with him to hear what are his ideas, because I don’t want people talking at each other, I want people to talk to each other. And I made it clear that I’m not going to be warring with this administration, I’m going to be working with this administration."