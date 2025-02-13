Three Top Federal Prosecutors Rage-Quit After DOJ Drops Case Against NY Mayor
New York's top federal prosecutor and two senior federal prosecutors in Washington DC have resigned after refusing to follow a DOJ order to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, NBC News reports, citing 'multiple officials.'
The resignations of Danielle R. Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, John Keller, the acting head of the Public Integrity Section, and Kevin Driscoll, the acting head of the department's criminal division, came three days after acting US deputy AG Emil Bove issued a memo ordering federal prosecutors in New York to drop the case against Adams because, in part, it hampered his ability to combat "illegal immigration and violent crime."
And before anyone gets too crazy about this, let's look at the timeline...
- Jan. 20, 2023: NYC Mayor Adams Calls For 'National Czar' To Manage Border Crisis, Despite VP Harris Already Holding Role
- May 25, 2023: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Asks To Suspend 'Right To Shelter' Rule, Citing Illegal Immigrant Influx
- Nov. 10, 2023: FBI Seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Phones, iPad
- Nov. 23, 2023: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accused Of Sexual Assault
- May 27, 2024: NYC Mayor Adams Working With ICE To Circumvent 'Sanctuary City' Laws ''
- Sept. 26, 2024: Eric Adams Charged With Bribery, Wire Fraud: Unsealed Indictment
In December of last year, Adams vowed to work with the Trump administration on mass deportations, saying "I reached out to [Trump] and I shared that I would like to sit down and speak with him to hear what are his ideas, because I don’t want people talking at each other, I want people to talk to each other. And I made it clear that I’m not going to be warring with this administration, I’m going to be working with this administration."
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan regarding deportations— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2024
