Tom Homan Says 2 Million Illegal Aliens Have Exited U.S., Insists Deportations Will "Explode"

White House border czar Tom Homan joined Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" late Monday, stating that nearly two million illegal aliens have left the country since President Trump began his second term.

"We're at over 400,000 deportations between CBP and ICE, and that's just since the president took office," Homan told Laura Ingraham in an interview.

He continued, "The first four months of the fiscal year, we can't count them because Joe Biden wasn't doing anything. But here's what people need to understand … two things. Number one, over 1.5 million illegal aliens, close to 1.6 million illegal aliens, have already left the country on their own. Why? Because they see what ICE is doing out there every day."

"We're tripling the size of the workforce. We're adding more detention beds, we're adding more flights... so the numbers are going to explode," Homan emphasized.

"One of the reasons we have the most secure border in the history of this nation is because, the great work of the men and women of the border patrol, the great work of President Trump and his leadership, but also because ICE is out there, over a thousand teams, all across the country arresting people," he noted, adding, "A lot of people have left, a lot of people aren't coming, which helps us secure that border. And that was part of the strategy from the beginning. We said that if we show consequences, if we show we're actually out there looking for them, many will leave. So, we knew a large population would leave, and over 1.5 million have."

President Trump's race to secure the nation comes after globalist Democrats during the Biden-Harris regime years facilitated an invasion of millions of third-worlders, which has since become a major national security threat. The Trump administration has designated certain cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations to combat criminal illegal aliens wrecking chaos across major cities and communities.

The fiercest resistance to deportations comes from anti-American Democrats, radical leftist groups and NGOs, and globalist corporations. Let it be known that no American voted to be displaced and replaced by cheap, illegal labor. However, what they did vote for - and by a majority - was for Trump to secure the nation and deport the illegals.

