Transportation Sec. Duffy Says Leftist Gov. Moore Is 'Poor Steward' Of Collapsed Key Bridge Rebuild Funds

Leftist Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who appears to be friends with the "dark-money NGO King" - the Soros family, specifically Alex Soros...

... and was recently caught "half-naked" on George Clooney's luxury motor yacht in Italy.

Who has also seen collapsing poll numbers in a deep-blue state overtaken by radical leftists in Annapolis, who care more about criminal illegal aliens, higher taxes, an exploding deficit fueled by out-of-control spending, toxic social and criminal justice reforms, the promotion of the climate crisis hoax, and dark-money-funded NGOs.

Everyone knows Democrats aren't competent managers but rather left-wing activists who squander the nation's wealth created by those who actually build systems, whether at the state, local, or federal level. This understanding comes as Maryland's fiscal deficit worsens, raising alarm bells within the Trump administration about whether Democrats in the state, specifically Moore, can properly manage the rebuild of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

18 months later...

Fox Baltimore reports that U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Gov. Moore that Maryland's $2 billion rebuild project of the bridge, which relies heavily on federal taxpayer money, is coming under intense scrutiny because the project's costs are "ballooning," schedules are slipping, and certain hiring practices may violate federal law.

"It's my job to ensure the American people's tax dollars are spent properly and major projects are completed on time and on budget," Duffy wrote in a recent letter to Moore. "Ballooning project costs are already threatening to delay this critical project."

Moore has not yet replied to Duffy's letter and has avoided interviews despite repeated media requests, according to the local media outlet.

In an exclusive interview with Fox Baltimore on Tuesday at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, Duffy doubled down on his concerns that Moore and Maryland officials are not competent "stewards with the money"...

"The federal government is going to pay for the project, but the governor is going to manage it. And when someone else pays, at a wedding, you get the finest alcohol, you'll get the finest steak if someone else is buying. We need to make sure we're looking out for the federal taxpayer and also rebuild this bridge. " I don't think he has been a good steward with the money , but also, we have sent a letter to all of our partners saying they have to follow the law."

Today, I reviewed the history of the Key Bridge rebuild, including what Maryland Gov. Wes Moore once highlighted as one of the best examples of state and federal partnership.



That partnership now seems to be deteriorating as the federal government is increasing scrutiny.

Duffy's criticism of Moore and radical leftists in Maryland didn't stop at their fiscal management. He warned new concerns about the state's approach to diversity hiring, particularly regarding race- and sex-based contractor selection.

"A long time ago, we got rid of contracting based on race and sex," Duffy said, adding, "That can drive the cost up and the time frame up for completion."

Eighteen months later, and still no new bridge (China would've had this built in six months). The project exemplifies the incompetence of Democrats who masquerade as competent managers but are actually left-wing activists. Their intent isn't to build but to squander the nation's inheritance through socialist and Marxist policies.