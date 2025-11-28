Trump Moves To "Terminate" All Of Biden's Autopen'd Orders

Discussions about the topic of former President Biden's increasing use of autopen during his demantia-ridden term have grown louder in recent months amid whistleblowers, reports, and legal challenges.

May - Biden Autopen Use Increased As Cognitive Decline Deepened, Analysis Finds

Sep - Top Biden Aide Releases Kraken On Autopen, Hunter's Role In Pardongate, And Joe's Malfunctioning Brain

Oct - House Oversight Committee Says Biden Autopen Pardons Are Null And Void

and most recently:

Nov - Timeline: The Autopen Debate

And it appears that all of this has finally triggered President Trump into action, writing on TruthSocial that:

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect."

Trump went on to explain his reasoning:

"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.

Trump had one more threat:

"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Finally, of course, we have absolutely no idea how any of what President Trump just wrote is legal (or constitutional), or will we just be stuck circling seven levels of appeal court hell in the American 'so-called' justice system? ...until it's all moot anyway (and Fauci is long gone).