"Two Bullets To The Head": Dem AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting Republican Lawmaker

President Trump on Truth Social called on "radical leftist lunatic" Democratic Virginia Attorney General nominee Jay Jones to step down after leaked text messages surfaced showing him creepily fantasizing about killing a Republican lawmaker and his children. This shocking revelation comes after years of Democrats labeling Trump and MAGA supporters as "fascists," "Nazis," and "racists," even as armed left-wing extremists have ramped up attacks on conservatives, from the attack on a Minnesota Catholic church to the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"It has just come out that the Radical Left Lunatic, Jay Jones, who is running against Jason Miyares, the GREAT Attorney General in Virginia, made SICK and DEMENTED jokes, if they were jokes at all, which were not funny, and that he wrote down and sent around to people, concerning the murdering of a Republican Legislator, his wife, and their children," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president continued, "Abigail Spanberger, who is running for Governor, is weak and ineffective, and refuses to acknowledge what this Lunatic has done. Even Democrats are saying it is "RESIGNATION FROM CAMPAIGN" TERRITORY. Democrat Jay Jones should drop out of the Race, IMMEDIATELY, and the People of Virginia must continue to have a GREAT Attorney General in Jason Miyares who, by the way, has my Complete and Total Endorsement — JASON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Jones's violent text messages about former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert are disgusting and dangerous rhetoric and underscore the broader hate messaging by the Democratic Party, which has spent years creating target profiles on conservatives by labeling them "fascists" and "Nazis." In other words, the left has normalized assassination culture against their political enemies.

Arrest Jay Jones now…no more Soros goons! https://t.co/2HtfoNGSGV — WishBone🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@TakeMeHome_WV) October 5, 2025

"Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot." Jones wrote. "Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Republican candidate for Virginia Governor Winsome Earle-Sears pushed out a new ad...

🚨 NEW AD: Jay Jones dreamed of murdering two young kids and their dad over politics—and Abigail Spanberger wants him to be attorney general. pic.twitter.com/RoipSKn436 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 5, 2025

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) called on embattled attorney general hopeful Jones "step away from this campaign in disgrace"...

This violent, disgusting rhetoric targeted at an elected official and his children is beyond disqualifying.



Jay Jones said that “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head” and then hoped his children would die. Read those words again.



There is no “gosh, I’m sorry” here. Jones… https://t.co/kOJD0cexlh — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 4, 2025

Correct.

If this were a Republican whose text messages were leaked showing he fantasized about k*lling his political opponents, every single Republican appearing on every propaganda press Sunday Show would be confronted with it and asked to go on record with a condemnation.



Instead: 🦗 pic.twitter.com/TeFFtr1rej — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2025

Again, Jones' violent rhetoric is a broader symptom of the Democratic Party's hate messaging that normalizes the assassination culture of their political enemies.

Here is the roadmap to Charlie Kirk’s assassination… pic.twitter.com/S4JPbPiFy8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2025

And why are Democrats doing this? Because their armed left-wing groups "are planning war against fascists." Do you see what's happening?

The rise of left-wing-fueled civil terrorism is already underway. Even Pelosi said Democrats "Won't Be Responsible" for the years of her party spewing violent rhetoric against Trump.

