"Two Bullets To The Head": Dem AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting Republican Lawmaker

President Trump on Truth Social called on "radical leftist lunatic" Democratic Virginia Attorney General nominee Jay Jones to step down after leaked text messages surfaced showing him creepily fantasizing about killing a Republican lawmaker and his children. This shocking revelation comes after years of Democrats labeling Trump and MAGA supporters as "fascists," "Nazis," and "racists," even as armed left-wing extremists have ramped up attacks on conservatives, from the attack on a Minnesota Catholic church to the political assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

"It has just come out that the Radical Left Lunatic, Jay Jones, who is running against Jason Miyares, the GREAT Attorney General in Virginia, made SICK and DEMENTED jokes, if they were jokes at all, which were not funny, and that he wrote down and sent around to people, concerning the murdering of a Republican Legislator, his wife, and their children,"  Trump wrote on Truth Social

The president continued, "Abigail Spanberger, who is running for Governor, is weak and ineffective, and refuses to acknowledge what this Lunatic has done. Even Democrats are saying it is "RESIGNATION FROM CAMPAIGN" TERRITORY. Democrat Jay Jones should drop out of the Race, IMMEDIATELY, and the People of Virginia must continue to have a GREAT Attorney General in Jason Miyares who, by the way, has my Complete and Total Endorsement — JASON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Jones's violent text messages about former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert are disgusting and dangerous rhetoric and underscore the broader hate messaging by the Democratic Party, which has spent years creating target profiles on conservatives by labeling them "fascists" and "Nazis." In other words, the left has normalized assassination culture against their political enemies. 

"Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot." Jones wrote. "Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Republican candidate for Virginia Governor Winsome Earle-Sears pushed out a new ad...

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) called on embattled attorney general hopeful Jones "step away from this campaign in disgrace"...

Correct. 

Again, Jones' violent rhetoric is a broader symptom of the Democratic Party's hate messaging that normalizes the assassination culture of their political enemies. 

And why are Democrats doing this? Because their armed left-wing groups "are planning war against fascists." Do you see what's happening?

The rise of left-wing-fueled civil terrorism is already underway. Even Pelosi said Democrats "Won't Be Responsible" for the years of her party spewing violent rhetoric against Trump. 

