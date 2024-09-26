VP Harris Will Visit Southern Border To Convince Voters She Can Fix Her Own Mess

Axios reports that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the US-Mexico border on Friday.

President Biden-appointed "border czar" VP Harris appears to be pivoting from her open border support (globalist) to a border hawk after facilitating the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen on the southern border. We suspect the Harris-Walz team has joined forces with leftist corporate media to unleash a propaganda blitz to convince the American people that Democrats are the 'best-prepared candidate' to correct the border crisis.

Ironically, VP Harris was the Border Czar at the very beginning of the illegal alien invasion...

So, essentially, she will be pitching the American on border policies to clean up her own mess that allowed ten-plus million unvetted illegal aliens from third worlds to pour into the US.

Axios has provided scant details about the border visit. One campaign aide said the trip could involve a stop in Douglas, Arizona, for Harris to discuss border security.

More from Axios:

In particular, Harris will share how she is proposing to send new agents to the border and new technology to target the flow of fentanyl, the aide said.

Harris has cast herself as a former "border state prosecutor," leaning into a more hawkish stance while still pushing for a path to citizenship.

All of a sudden, as the election nears, Harris flip-flops to an immigration hawk. Axios noted in August that Harris would spend hundreds of millions of dollars on building a border wall if elected. She has previously called Trump's wall "un-American."

In 2019, Harris called Trump's wall a "medieval vanity project" that wasn't going to stop transnational gangs entering the US. Then, in 2020, she said Trump's border wall was a "complete waste of taxpayer money and won't make us any safer." Back in 2017, Harris said the wall was a "stupid use of money."

Yet, opening the border and flooding the nation would stop transnational gangs from entering the US??

Harris becoming an immigration hawk comes as Democrats have achieved their mission to flood the nation with more than ten million illegal aliens...

Democrats have zero shame in saying the quiet part out loud why they collapsed the border: future voters.

Nancy Pelosi states that the goal of the Democrat party is to convert undocumented immigrants (illegals) into documented immigrants:

Bill Maher: "The CA lawmakers giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses.

That's kind of a different place than the… pic.twitter.com/pfeG9ngZUE — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 31, 2024

There are severe consequences for Democrats flooding the nation with unvetted migrants, including chaos from Venezuelan prison gangs running amok nationwide, blue-collar workers replaced at factories by migrants, and violent crime by migrants that should never be happening in this nation.

Create a crisis, then push new policies ... The strategy of far-left globalist Democrats. This is not America first. Instead, America last.