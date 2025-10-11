Watch: MSM Puppets Receive "New Talking Point Directive" Amid Info War 

Establishment media puppets that align with the Deep State interests have received coordinated messaging directives this past week, scripted talking points designed to advance ongoing informational warfare against the American public to obscure or downplay the very existence and activities of radical left group Antifa, which has been formally designated a domestic terrorist organization due to its repeated attacks on federal personnel, facilities, and other government assets.

"New talking point directive just issued," journalist Tom Elliott wrote on X, accompanying a montage video showing leftist media puppets, from Jimmy Kimmel to Whoopi Goldberg, reading from what appears to be identical scripts in a coordinated misinformation and disinformation campaign. By now, the American people view the MSM not as news organizations but as a massive PR arm serving the interests of Deep State operatives.

New talking point directive just issued #AntifaDoesntExist pic.twitter.com/1BbAe8ql0q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2025

But ...

Related:

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising reminds folks that the Democratic Socialists of America is effectively Antifa. With that in mind, the coordinated misinformation campaign by the MSM now makes a little more sense.

REMINDER: The DSA = ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/CD4chd6jzz — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 20, 2025

While President Trump and the White House are full steam ahead in their quest to "dismantle Antifa"...

We will dismantle Antifa. https://t.co/13bmUauJJm — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 22, 2025

We must remind readers that during the Antifa roundtable at the White House on Wednesday, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, correctly advised that the proper strategy to dismantle radical leftist networks is not to target Antifa directly at first, but to begin by disrupting and dismantling the dark-money-billionaire-funded NGOs to fund the permanent protest industrial complex that unleashed endless color revolution-style operations against President Trump. He emphasized that a web of leftist billionaires and foreign-backed entities has exploited the NGO world for a sinister agenda.

Whoa (read the report).

Listen to Bruner.

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

The same people who told you that Biden's mental acuity was strong, that Covid came from nature, that there was no southern border crisis, no inflation, and that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" are now pushing yet another coordinated misinformation campaign.

* * * get long and strong