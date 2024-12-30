"Game-Changer": Musk's Starlink To Roll Out Direct-To-Cell Across Ukraine 

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has signed an agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide direct-to-cell satellite connectivity across the war-torn country. The new deal brings mobile coverage to areas where traditional ground-based cellular networks are non-existent due to Russia's relentless targeting of critical infrastructure through drone and missile attacks.

Starlink's direct-to-cell technology is currently being limitedly rolled out in several countries worldwide. The agreement with Kyivstar will position Ukraine as one of the first countries to implement a nationwide rollout of direct-to-cell connectivity, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025. This will allow users to send SMS and use OTT messaging services in areas without traditional ground-based network coverage.

"While this is a great solution for locations with no cellular connectivity, it is not meaningfully competitive with existing terrestrial cellular networks," Musk has previously stated on X.

Ukrainian infrastructure, including telecommunications networks, power grids, and other critical networks, have been regularly attacked by Russian forces. Portable Starlink terminals have been crucial in Ukraine's war effort for military operations over the last few years.

Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov stated, "Kyivstar has been the backbone of Ukraine's resilience throughout the war, and we are committed to leaving no stone unturned to keep Ukraine connected."

"Our collaboration with Starlink is a game-changer in our journey towards achieving our 'LTE everywhere' ambition," Komarov said.

It's like a cellphone tower in space...

Meanwhile, Starlink and T-Mobile are expected to launch commercial service in the US next year, aiming to cover 500,000 square miles of dead zones. Separately, AT&T has partnered with AST SpaceMobile, while Verizon has expressed interest in Amazon's Project Kuiper.

Starlink is the leader in the direct-to-cell space.

SpaceX's @Starlink has now launched a total of 349 satellites with Direct to Cell (DTC) capabilities in less than a year.



AST SpaceMobile and Lynk have only launched 7 satellites each.



GlobalStar has dedicated only 24 satellites to Apple for its emergency satellite feature. pic.twitter.com/TNzRNVdUKR — ALEX (@ajtourville) December 10, 2024

We expect that the weaponization of federal agencies against Musk's companies will diminish during Trump's second term, enabling technologies like Starlink to flourish and drive technological innovation forward.