A cold front is set to sweep across the eastern half of the US, a reminder that planet Earth is not on fire as some leftist corporate media outlets repeat like a broken record for years, if not decades. Even if there is some warming, these media outlets fire up the propaganda cannons squarely at fossil fuels without, as of recently, even mentioning the 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, the largest underwater explosion ever recorded by modern scientific instruments, blasting an enormous amount of water and volcanic gases into the atmosphere that has been linked to the warming.

"Big cold front coming this weekend. Sunday AM departure from normals here showing some areas 10+ degrees cooler. Some upper 50's might reach the upper Gulf. Pumpkin Spice better be in stock and ready to go. Almost time to dig out the Halloween gear," Mike's Weather Page wrote on X.

For the Lower 48, the 30-year, 10-year, and 5-year temperature averages peaked in mid-July and trended lower into September.

Looking ahead, the 208th edition of the Farmers' Almanac, titled "Wet Winter Whirlwind" and published last month, warned that "The Northeast is in the bullseye for a barrage of storms this winter..."

The weather prediction formula that Farmers' Almanac uses revolves around a climate pattern known as La Niña, likely to emerge in September-November.

Remember that the emergence of La Nina can impact weather conditions across the Lower 48 this coming winter season.

We suspect that as power bills become more unaffordable for working-class households, the number of folks burning wood should only increase to offset the costs. The heating season across the Lower 48 begins to emerge.

According to 2023 data from Angi, the average cost of a cord of wood across the US is...

Don't worry. The far-left corporate media will blame weather cooling on...

Strong hurricanes? Global warming



Weak hurricanes? Global warming



No hurricanes? Global warming



Hot today? Global warming



Cold today? Global warming



Raining too much? Global warming



Drought? Global warming — Some guy from TN (@SomeguyfromTN) September 2, 2024

Folks in the Mid-Alantic and Northeast regions might have to pull out their jackets from the closet this weekend.