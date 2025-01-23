Bulk Carrier Paralyzed On Lake Erie As Ice Coverage Exceeds 50-Year Trend

Climate misinformation and disinformation, relentlessly pushed by far-left corporate media outlets, had their readership believing they were on the brink of perishing on a fiery planet—blaming everything from Taylor Swift's private jet travels to cow farts in late 2024.

Then came 'Old Man Winter,' unleashing a polar vortex across the eastern half of the US, bringing record-low temperatures in some regions. Multiple winter storms traversed the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including an incredibly rare snowstorm that battered New Orleans (bordering Gulf of America waters) that nearly surpassed a snowstorm last seen 130 years ago.

Over 40 million people are experiencing temperatures at or below 0ºF this morning, and 10 million are at or below -10ºF...incredible.



Cold temperature records being broken from Mexico to California, Washington, Minnesota to the East Coast.#natgas #Energy #oott pic.twitter.com/WiQ7x6oA0s — Kirk 🇺🇸 Hinz | BAM ⚡️Weather (@Met_khinz) January 21, 2025

The cold blast (or what has felt like a 'mini ice age' this month) produced by the polar vortex does not align with the corporate media's and the World Economic Forum's global warming doom narrative. This may explain why 'green' politicians and unelected officials, along with MSM, have somewhat ignored the reality of a cold blast freezing the US to the core.

These are not the headlines one would expect to see if the planet was actually on fire:

The latest cold weather emergency comes from the Great Lakes region. X users citing ship tracking data indicate that at least one bulk carrier is stranded on Lake Erie due to rapidly expanding ice coverage by subzero temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom Niziol wrote on X, "Lake Erie over 80% ice-covered, freighter Manitoulan is stuck in the ice just outside Buffalo Harbor."

"Word is they will sit there until an icebreaker gets to them tomorrow," Niziol said.

Lake Erie over 80% ice-covered, freighter Manitoulan is stuck in the ice just outside Buffalo Harbor. Word is they will sit there until an ice breaker gets to them tomorrow. Great tool from @MarineTraffic shows its track today. Hmmm, left a day later than they should have? pic.twitter.com/TlxcIOAF4G — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) January 22, 2025

Another X user posted drone footage of Manitoulin stuck on Lake Erie.

I captured the Manitoulin a Great Lakes freighter Stuck on Lake Erie from the ice last night. pic.twitter.com/xTNvT98bLi — Peter J. Cimino (@peterjcimino) January 23, 2025

And another.

Great lakes freighter stuck in the lake erie ice off Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BV7e4TVSOT — Matt (@mattluvscherie) January 23, 2025

NOAA ice cover data from the Great Lakes Ice Tracker shows that Lake Erie's current ice coverage is 80%, well above the 50-year trend of 46% for this time of year.

For the Great Lakes, the Great Lakes Ice Tracker shows ice coverage at 25%, which is in line with 50-year trends for this time of year.

The ice emergency unfolding on Lake Erie that has paralyzed some marine shipping lanes is not a headline that one would see if MSM was actually right about their global warming propaganda. No wonder trust in MSM has collapsed to record-low levels.