The coldest stretch of winter weather across the eastern half of the U.S. is now largely behind us, following an unseasonably cold first half of December that brought accumulating snow to much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

As Christmas approaches in just a matter of days, the odds of a Lower 48 White Christmas are fading fast. A milder weather pattern is taking hold, allowing temperatures to moderate after weeks of dangerously cold air that kept much of the eastern half in Arctic-like conditions.

"It could be the warmest Christmas on record for parts of 18 states," meteorologist Ben Noll wrote in a post on X. "Temperatures are forecast to reach the 60s, 70s, and/or 80s across the Southwest, Rockies, Plains, Midwest, and South. Shorts weather for Santa!"

Noll noted, "Christmas dinner... with a side of humidity?! Not only is it forecast to be the warmest Christmas on record in parts of 18 states, but humidity will be noticeable too — from the Southwest to the Midwest and South. Some people may turn their air conditioner on."

Our weather reporting this month has focused on the polar vortex coldspell, along with the emerging warm-up:

Should we thank Al Gore for "Making Global Warming Great Again" ahead of Christmas?

It's time to get outside and rebuild those firewood stockpiles ahead of the next polar vortex cold blast.