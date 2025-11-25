Thanksgiving Snow Depth Across America Could Be Most In Decade

Thanksgiving week has arrived, and the Federal Aviation Administration is bracing for the busiest travel period in 15 years. This year, tens of millions of Americans could face unusual weather: snow and bitter cold blanket parts of the Lower 48 as families gather to carve the turkey.

"For parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Michigan, Thanksgiving snow depth this year could be greatest in more than a decade," meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X. "Up to around two feet of snow may fall in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, as strong winds cause blizzard-like conditions!"

Noll asked: "Can you recall a Thanksgiving when there was snow on the ground in your area?"

He highlighted a map showing the Thanksgiving with the deepest snow depth by decade, noting that about 73% of the U.S. had the snowiest Thanksgiving before 2000.

While millions of Americans are splitting and stacking firewood, filling their heating-oil tanks, and even receiving shipments of rice or chestnut coal for their stoves, the irrelevant globalist elite have been in Brazil -warm this time of year - lecturing the world about global warming. Their warnings come even as Bill Gates has now admitted the climate-crisis narrative was fake news.

Just wait until global elites who lied with statistics about the climate crisis begin touting how their Paris Agreement saved the world.

Remember that "climate crisis" narrative was propaganda to loot the Treasury with climate spending (recall "Gold Bars off the Titanic" bombshell report).

The climate-crisis narrative was never about the actual environment at all, but about seizing control, looting government coffers, and imposing taxation and climate policies that de-growthed the West, while China built record amounts of coal power plants and expanded its manufacturing base.