Around One Million Illegal Aliens Have 'Self-Deported' Under Trump; Report

Andrew Arthur, a law and policy fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and a former immigration judge, wrote in the New York Post on Sunday that an estimated 1 million illegal aliens have self-deported since President Trump's second term began.

Arthur pointed out that the Trump administration is quietly running a "self-deportation" campaign through what was formerly known as the CBP One app under Biden, now rebranded as "CBP Home," which allows illegals to signal their intent to exit the country. Those who self-deport can receive a $1,000 stipend, saving taxpayers the $17,000 cost of forced removal.

Illegals who self-deport are making the smart move. pic.twitter.com/mp7MT7KNTI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2025

By the numbers, Arthur cited...

One way to track the program is by checking employment numbers. One financial whiz cited by the Wall Street Journal calculated a decline in the immigrant population of 773,000 in the first four months of Trump II. The Washington Post claims "a million foreign-born workers have exited the workforce since March." The Post frames this as "a sign of the weakening labor supply." Yet the paper also notes, "Average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 percent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers' spending power."

"DHS can't arrest and deport 15.4 million illegal aliens, but if it simply enforces the law, many aliens will get the message and leave on their own — as hundreds of thousands apparently already have," Arthur said.

He noted that Trump's self-deportation program echoes past success stories, such as Operation Wetback under Eisenhower.

Meanwhile, the illegal alien party in America is coming to an end as the protected status for a million migrants is being terminated.

In April, around 350,000 Venezuelans lost their Temporary Protected Status in the country and were told to self-deport.

Many more TPS terminations are scheduled in the months ahead.

The latest from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is that forced deportations of illegals are averaging around 3,000 per day, which would put the agency on track for over one million deportations per year.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that ICE operations to deport illegals must expand "in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside."

"These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens," the president said, adding, "These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is in full meltdown mode over Trump dismantling what they hoped would be new illegal alien voters to expand their base. Over the weekend, the imploding party staged what can only be described as a low-intensity color revolution — and no, you can't make this up — with far-left NGOs mobilizing what appeared to be battalions of MSNBC-watching white boomers, wheeled out from retirement homes across America to protest ICE.

By nightfall, the boomers went back to the retirement homes as the party's revolutionary wing switched to riot mode against ICE facilities in certain cities.

All in all, the presence of millions of unvetted illegals poses a severe national security risk — especially as tensions between Israel and Iran explode. Remember what former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams warned late last year? ... read here.