NORTHCOM Deploys Second Guided-Missile Destroyer For US Southern Border Operations

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) has deployed a second Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer to support operations along the southern border as the Trump administration moves to strengthen hemispheric defense.

The US Navy wrote in a press release Saturday that USS Spruance, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, departed the Naval Base San Diego to support NORTHCOM's "mission to restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border" and "reinforce the nation's commitment to border security by enhancing maritime efforts and supporting interagency collaboration."

"USS Spruance's deployment as part of NORTHCOM's southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security," Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander of NORTHCOM, stated, adding, "With Spruance off the West Coast and USS Gravely in the Gulf of America, our maritime presence contributes to the all-domain, coordinated DOD response to the Presidential Executive Order and demonstrates our resolve to achieve operational control of the border."

The move comes one week after NORTHCOM deployed the USS Gravely to the Gulf of America to operate its advanced radar and electronic warfare systems that allow the US military to track multiple drug cartels—now designated as foreign terrorist organizations—threats simultaneously, including aircraft, missiles, and surface vessels.

As we've been detailing, the US government has been conducting round after round of signals intelligence (SIGINT) operations near the US-Mexico border and over Mexico using spy planes and CIA drones...

What you see above is part of the preliminary work to disrupt, dismantle, and eliminate the command and control structures of drug cartels that kill 100,000 American lives per year.

Remember, the Chinese are heavily involved as well...

Democrats have melted down over NORTHCOM's move to ramp up hemispheric defense in the Trump era.

A broader theme for readers to understand: "Making Sense Of Hemispheric Defense In the Trump Era."