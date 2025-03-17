NORTHCOM Deploys Guided-Missile Destroyer For "Southern Border Mission" As Hemispheric Defense Takes Shape

The USS Gravely (DDG-107), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in the US Navy, departed Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on the Virginia Peninsula on Saturday. The warship will operate in US and international waters in support of the "southern border mission," according to a press release published by the US Northern Command.

The USS Gravely is en route to support our #southernborder security mission. Read more at https://t.co/AgqTDMBCyb pic.twitter.com/E01vkLOHDf — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) March 15, 2025

"USS Gravely's deployment will contribute to the U.S. Northern Command southern border mission as part of the DOD's coordinated effort in response to the Presidential Executive Order. Gravely's sea-going capacity improves our ability to protect the United States' territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security," Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, USNORTHCOM, stated.

USNORTHCOM explained that Gravely's mission will be "restoring territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border and reinforces the nation's commitment to border security by enhancing maritime efforts and supporting interagency collaboration," adding, "The ship's deployment highlights the Department of Defense and Navy's dedication to national security priorities, contributing to a coordinated and robust response to combating maritime related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction, and illegal seaborne immigration."

Ship tracking website Vessel Finder showed Gravely's position (20 hours ago) off the Virginia Beach coast, transiting south...

USS Gravely's advanced radar and electronic warfare systems allow the US military to track multiple drug cartels—now designated as foreign terrorist organizations—threats simultaneously, including aircraft, missiles, and surface vessels.

As we've been detailing, the US government has been conducting round after round of signals intelligence (SIGINT) operations near the US-Mexico border and over Mexico using spy planes and CIA drones...

What you see above is part of the preliminary work to disrupt, dismantle, and eliminate the command and control structures of drug cartels that kill 100,000 American lives per year.

Remember, the Chinese are heavily involved as well...

Of course, Democrats are melting down on social media over the deployment of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer to the region—potentially the Gulf of America.

The party is full of open-border globalists who have flooded the nation with millions of unvetted migrants, including thousands of terrorists, while offering no solutions to the ongoing migrant crisis that has overwhelmed local, state, and federal governments. That's because Democrats see illegals as future voters and weaponized their rogue federal judges to obstruct President Trump's efforts to restore national security by blocking deportations.

There's a broader theme for readers to understand: "Making Sense Of Hemispheric Defense In Trump Era."