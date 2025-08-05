Sydney Sweeney, Justin Bieber Ignite Early Innings Of Cultural Reversal With Badass Guns 

Just days after Sydney Sweeney hit the range with Taran Tactical for close-quarters handgun drills, and a week after she flaunted her all-American 'assets' in a now-iconic American Eagle ad that triggered liberal tears across the Western world. Justin Bieber took to X, posting photos of himself exercising his Second Amendment rights. Once the poster child of pop music and typical Hollywood, Bieber is now projecting strength in a sweeping cultural shift among youngsters that's only gaining momentum in the Trump era, with the Overton Window positioned center-right.

Let's take a step back and understand what's transpired in recent weeks:

And now, Justin Bieber. Just days after Sweeney's Taran Tactical shooting drill video went absolutely viral, Bieber, who has 108 million followers on X, posted photos of himself shooting guns, racking up 35 million views in just 24 hours.

Perhaps we're witnessing the early innings of a dramatic archetypal shift among the younger generation, with Sweeney and Bieber offering early glimpses of the change. This shift is a welcoming development, arriving as the Fourth Turning is set to conclude by the end of this decade or in the early 2030s, according to Neil Howe. With the Overton Window now positioned center-right, others will likely follow their lead.