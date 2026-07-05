Former Sen. Warren Staffer Attends Ayatollah's Funeral, Calls Him "Greatest Leader Of Our Lifetime"
A former Democratic Party operative who worked on campaigns linked to prominent unhinged left-wing politicians such as Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and others has become a case study in how far-left radicalization can influence those on the left, spiraling dangerously and leading to the open championing of leaders of foreign adversaries.
Calla Walsh began organizing for Democratic Senator Ed Markey while she was still a teenager. She had the perfect profile: earnest, idealistic, and a model Gen Z Democrat.
Former Elizabeth Warren staffer who called for the United States to be abolished as justice for Khamenei, attended his funeral and called him one of the greatest leaders of her lifetime pic.twitter.com/WSzpzcpd1R— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026
But, like many of her peers on the left, that idealism mutated into something darker - something Democrats are now concerned about as socialists and Islamists gain power in their party.
The latest Walsh episode shows the Gen Z Democrat on Iranian TV from Tehran during funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, praising the late Iranian cleric as the "greatest anti-imperialist leader" of her lifetime.
"Ayatollah Khamenei was the greatest anti-imperialist leader to have lived during my lifetime," Walsh said.
Palestine Action US founder Calla Walsh attends Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral and calls him the “greatest anti-Imperialist leader” in her lifetime.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 4, 2026
This is the brainwashing going on in the far-left, making them to unite with Islamists and terrorists. pic.twitter.com/N5o0Z3Wrv4
Walsh shared a message similar to that of the Democratic Socialists: "Death to America"...
She's American . She got paid to trave to Iran to say "death to America" in Kamenei's funeral in a terrible Persian accent!— Nazanin 🇮🇷 (@naz8nin) July 5, 2026
This is the IR that @JDVance convinced America to negotiate with, ignoring the bloodshed in #IranMassacre. pic.twitter.com/QvP7OPGq0h
Walsh's message was also shared with attendees at the funeral.
"Death to America" chants rumble through IRAN! pic.twitter.com/Pub3pgCAEC— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 4, 2026
Ahead of America's 250th birthday, Zohran Mamdani, the socialist mayor of New York City, denounced the nation:
Socialist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, just gave a speech on what he thinks it means to be an American on America’s 250th Birthday.— America (@america) July 3, 2026
He attacked our nation as “an arena of supremacy” that “persecutes” and claimed ICE is “invading our streets”. pic.twitter.com/kyHY6TXHfi
And, of course, Hasan Piker, the unofficial DSA spokesperson, has called for his followers "to kill capitalists. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood."
Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026
“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”
Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc
The story presented here illustrates the emergence of a new Democratic Party.
BREAKING: Palestinian Aber Kawas has won her seat for NY State Senate.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 24, 2026
She’s said 9/11 was America’s fault due to “capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia.”
Here she is waving a Hamas headband. pic.twitter.com/bJildloSjq
Party leaders are deeply concerned because anti-American rhetoric, denunciations of capitalism, and calls for revolution are not resonating with average voters and could harm Democrats as socialists gain influence ahead of the midterms.
Ted, we got answers below ...
How is this possibly real? https://t.co/TODxgUHVjW— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2026
If you want to understand why the Democratic Party has become so radical and revolutionary, here are some answers:
- Feds Nab Alleged Member Of "Sprawling" Cuban Communist Subversion Network Linked To Hasan Piker's Havana Trip
- DOJ Grand Jury Probes Neville Roy Singham's Marxist NGO Empire: Report
- "No Longer Tolerate Radical Marxists": Rubio Sanctions Revolutionary Cuban Influence Network Tied To U.S. Left-Wing NGOs
- Is There A "Cuba Connection" Behind The Radicalization Of America's Nonprofit Left
Another Democrat has sounded the alarm on the party's far-left drift:
Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) says he does not support the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party and the beliefs they have— DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 5, 2026
Josh Shapiro: “Our party has to have a battle over what we believe in.” pic.twitter.com/hTZEHgWpN6
Related:
- Troubling Pattern Of Left-Wing Revolutionaries Targeting "Capitalists" Raises Alarm Over Youth Radicalization
In response, the Trump administration has been testing the waters with anti-communist messaging. We suspect that messaging will only grow louder, as sane citizens on both sides of the political aisle can agree that communism is bad.
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