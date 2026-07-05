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Former Sen. Warren Staffer Attends Ayatollah's Funeral, Calls Him "Greatest Leader Of Our Lifetime"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A former Democratic Party operative who worked on campaigns linked to prominent unhinged left-wing politicians such as Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and others has become a case study in how far-left radicalization can influence those on the left, spiraling dangerously and leading to the open championing of leaders of foreign adversaries.

Calla Walsh began organizing for Democratic Senator Ed Markey while she was still a teenager. She had the perfect profile: earnest, idealistic, and a model Gen Z Democrat.

But, like many of her peers on the left, that idealism mutated into something darker - something Democrats are now concerned about as socialists and Islamists gain power in their party.

The latest Walsh episode shows the Gen Z Democrat on Iranian TV from Tehran during funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, praising the late Iranian cleric as the "greatest anti-imperialist leader" of her lifetime.

"Ayatollah Khamenei was the greatest anti-imperialist leader to have lived during my lifetime," Walsh said.

Walsh shared a message similar to that of the Democratic Socialists: "Death to America"...

Walsh's message was also shared with attendees at the funeral.

Ahead of America's 250th birthday, Zohran Mamdani, the socialist mayor of New York City, denounced the nation: 

And, of course, Hasan Piker, the unofficial DSA spokesperson, has called for his followers "to kill capitalists. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood."

The story presented here illustrates the emergence of a new Democratic Party.

Party leaders are deeply concerned because anti-American rhetoric, denunciations of capitalism, and calls for revolution are not resonating with average voters and could harm Democrats as socialists gain influence ahead of the midterms.

Ted, we got answers below ... 

If you want to understand why the Democratic Party has become so radical and revolutionary, here are some answers:

Another Democrat has sounded the alarm on the party's far-left drift:

Related:

In response, the Trump administration has been testing the waters with anti-communist messaging. We suspect that messaging will only grow louder, as sane citizens on both sides of the political aisle can agree that communism is bad.

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