Former Sen. Warren Staffer Attends Ayatollah's Funeral, Calls Him "Greatest Leader Of Our Lifetime"

A former Democratic Party operative who worked on campaigns linked to prominent unhinged left-wing politicians such as Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and others has become a case study in how far-left radicalization can influence those on the left, spiraling dangerously and leading to the open championing of leaders of foreign adversaries.

Calla Walsh began organizing for Democratic Senator Ed Markey while she was still a teenager. She had the perfect profile: earnest, idealistic, and a model Gen Z Democrat.

Former Elizabeth Warren staffer who called for the United States to be abolished as justice for Khamenei, attended his funeral and called him one of the greatest leaders of her lifetime pic.twitter.com/WSzpzcpd1R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026

But, like many of her peers on the left, that idealism mutated into something darker - something Democrats are now concerned about as socialists and Islamists gain power in their party.

The latest Walsh episode shows the Gen Z Democrat on Iranian TV from Tehran during funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, praising the late Iranian cleric as the "greatest anti-imperialist leader" of her lifetime.

"Ayatollah Khamenei was the greatest anti-imperialist leader to have lived during my lifetime," Walsh said.

Palestine Action US founder Calla Walsh attends Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral and calls him the “greatest anti-Imperialist leader” in her lifetime.



This is the brainwashing going on in the far-left, making them to unite with Islamists and terrorists. pic.twitter.com/N5o0Z3Wrv4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 4, 2026

Walsh shared a message similar to that of the Democratic Socialists: "Death to America"...

She's American . She got paid to trave to Iran to say "death to America" in Kamenei's funeral in a terrible Persian accent!



This is the IR that @JDVance convinced America to negotiate with, ignoring the bloodshed in #IranMassacre‌. pic.twitter.com/QvP7OPGq0h — Nazanin 🇮🇷 (@naz8nin) July 5, 2026

Walsh's message was also shared with attendees at the funeral.

"Death to America" chants rumble through IRAN! pic.twitter.com/Pub3pgCAEC — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 4, 2026

Ahead of America's 250th birthday, Zohran Mamdani, the socialist mayor of New York City, denounced the nation:

Socialist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, just gave a speech on what he thinks it means to be an American on America’s 250th Birthday.



He attacked our nation as “an arena of supremacy” that “persecutes” and claimed ICE is “invading our streets”. pic.twitter.com/kyHY6TXHfi — America (@america) July 3, 2026

And, of course, Hasan Piker, the unofficial DSA spokesperson, has called for his followers "to kill capitalists. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood."

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

The story presented here illustrates the emergence of a new Democratic Party.

BREAKING: Palestinian Aber Kawas has won her seat for NY State Senate.



She’s said 9/11 was America’s fault due to “capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia.”



Here she is waving a Hamas headband. pic.twitter.com/bJildloSjq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 24, 2026

Party leaders are deeply concerned because anti-American rhetoric, denunciations of capitalism, and calls for revolution are not resonating with average voters and could harm Democrats as socialists gain influence ahead of the midterms.

Ted, we got answers below ...

How is this possibly real? https://t.co/TODxgUHVjW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2026

If you want to understand why the Democratic Party has become so radical and revolutionary, here are some answers:

Another Democrat has sounded the alarm on the party's far-left drift:

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) says he does not support the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party and the beliefs they have



Josh Shapiro: “Our party has to have a battle over what we believe in.” pic.twitter.com/hTZEHgWpN6 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 5, 2026

Related:

In response, the Trump administration has been testing the waters with anti-communist messaging. We suspect that messaging will only grow louder, as sane citizens on both sides of the political aisle can agree that communism is bad.

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