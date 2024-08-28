print-icon
Ford Will 'Modify' DEI Practices, End LGBTQ Ranking, Report Says 

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024 - 03:26 PM

Bloomberg has obtained an email from Ford Motor Company notifying employees that it's scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, joining the ranks of other mega-corporations that have either nuked or altered their woke initiatives. 

Details are scant at the moment, but two headlines from Bloomberg reporters hit around 1100 ET, detailing an email that Ford executives sent employees about 'modifying' DEI practices and ending its participation in LGBTQ rankings. 

  • FORD SAYS IN EMAIL IT ENDED PARTICIPATION IN LGBTQ RANKING

  • FORD SAYS IT WILL MODIFY DEI PRACTICES IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL

There was no word from Bloomberg if Ford's scaling back of far-left activism was anti-crusader Robby Starbuck's doing. 

Starbuck posted around 1000 ET, "Big news incoming… We got another one! 💥" 

Starbuck's anti-woke crusade against progressive corporate America has led Tractor SupplyJohn DeereHarley-DavidsonJack Daniel, and Lowe's to either nuke or wind down DEI activism. 

We joked Tuesday following the Lowe's announcement...

*Developing... 

