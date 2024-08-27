Robby Starbuck Wins Again: Lowe's Scraps Some DEI Policies

Anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck is making headlines again, this time taking credit for Lowe's scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Starbuck, known for his relentless campaign against far-left white-collar activists infiltration of corporate America's management teams and corporate boardrooms, argues that companies like Lowe's should focus on selling products instead of being woke activists.

"Big news: I messaged @Lowes executives last week to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies. This morning I woke up to an email where they preemptively made big changes," Starbuck revealed on X on Monday.

The full email sent out by @Lowes executive leadership team this morning. Lowe’s press office confirmed it was real when I contacted them and a source at Lowe’s told me the changes are a direct response to our work. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u4dTuaK1aw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 26, 2024

Starbuck listed Lowe's big changes that include winding down some DEI initiatives:

Ending participation in the @HRC's woke Corporate Equality Index social credit system

No more donations to pride events or other divisive events.

Ending ERG groups in favor of one large unifying ERG group for all employees, no longer designed to focus on race or sexual orientation.

He continued:

They also hint at more future changes. We're now forcing multi-billion dollar organizations to change their policies without even posting just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose.

Big news: I messaged @Lowes executives last week to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies. This morning I woke up to an email where they preemptively made big changes.



Here are the changes:



• Ending participation in the @HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index… pic.twitter.com/qOUr2JLGV7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 26, 2024

Starbuck's anti-woke crusade against corporate America has led Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, and Jack Daniel to either nuke or wind down DEI activism.

He might need more doors.

"If Elon had not bought Twitter this account [Robby Starbuck] would have been banned. Thus, these companies would continue DEI since they would not have any feedback from the millions of people that don't agree. The #1 amendment is critical. We the people are sick of being censored. I bite my tongue on every FaceBook post because I will get banned," one X user wrote.

If Elon had not bought Twitter this account would have been banned. Thus, these companies would continue DEI since they would not have any feedback from the millions of people that don't agree.



The #1 amendment is critical. We the people are sick of being censored. I bite my… https://t.co/DFLhrbMXg0 — FastFred68 (@RealFastFred68) August 26, 2024

Last Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said mass censorship was one of the "principles that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."