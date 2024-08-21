Trump Endorsement? RFK Jr To "Address The Nation" Friday Morning

Amid a flurry of speculation that he will endorse Donald Trump (following news reports - which he since denied - that he failed to clinch a cabinet job with Kamala Harris in exchange for his endorsement there), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said he will make a speech in Phoenix on Friday, his campaign announced, as the independent presidential candidate considers whether to drop out of the race and endorse former President Donald Trump.

The campaign said Kennedy will “address the nation” Friday morning, without sharing details of what he will be speaking about.

Kennedy’s speech will come days after his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said in a podcast interview on Tuesday that the campaign is considering whether to “join forces” with Trump to prevent the “risk” of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election.

Overnight, in an interview Trump said that he would certainly consider a cabinet position for RFK Jr in exchange for an endorsement.

"I would love that endorsement because I've always liked him" Trump said.

Then when asked if he would also consider adding him to the administration, Trump responded that "I like him a lot I respect him a lot uh I probably would if something like that would happen... He's very different kind of a guy, very smart guy, and yeah I would be honored by that endorsement certainly."

"He's a brilliant guy he's a very smart guy I've known him for a long time I didn't know he was thinking about getting out but if he is thinking about getting out certainly I'd be open to it"

On Friday we will learn if RFK Jr is also open to it, with some speculating that RFK would make a great head of Trump's CIA, which would be ironic considering what the CIA did to JFK...