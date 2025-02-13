Gandhi's Playbook: From Ignored To Attacked By DC Swamp Creatures - What's Next For DOGE?

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win," Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian political and spiritual leader, famously said decades ago.

Remember Gandhi's quote throughout the note as a rough framework of what could happen next...

Gandhi's quote could very well apply to the situation unfolding in Washington, D.C., where President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have exposed what some believe to be the D.C. Swamp Uniparty siphoning billions of US taxpayer dollars each year through a complex web of NGOs funded by USAID.

First, the Uniparty ignored and mocked DOGE...

Then, in the last several weeks, Uniparty swamp creatures declared war on DOGE:

Meltdowns...

DOGE kicked a roach infested couch and the roaches are now scattering

pic.twitter.com/QcmcR0EARo — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 6, 2025

“He wants us to bow to him, but we want him in jail!”



Democrats are now writing & performing songs to protest DOGE, Elon Musk, & Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/qVjcRKXqBJ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) February 11, 2025

Tennessee preacher Dr. Steve Caudle appears to call for violence against Elon Musk while spreading a rabid form of misinformation about DOGE:



“Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight."



Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/5KK3K2yHkN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 10, 2025

'BRING YOUR A--!': Democrats lash out at @elonmusk and DOGE as millions spent on "woke" programs are slashed from the federal budget. Liberal lawmakers threatened "to see" the billionaire "in the streets" as they vowed to "fight back." pic.twitter.com/4Qcc1d8pxc — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) February 11, 2025

All because the Deep State grift is over... Here's how it worked through a web of NGOs:

🧵THE UNIPARTY UNMASKED – They Believe They Are “Democracy”



The seven NGOs in the chart below, in my view, represent the Uniparty. Each of these organizations receives substantial financial support from USAID or the Department of State.



Around 2019, the phrase “democracy in… pic.twitter.com/eG3mI1lOuQ — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 11, 2025

And now, swamp creature Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer—after weeks of attacking DOGE, along with his colleagues declaring war on Musk and Trump, has finally admitted an inconvenient truth for the Deep State cheerleaders of the Democratic Party: "Everyone knows there's waste in government that should be cut." However, he noted: "But DOGE is using a meat axe, and they're cutting things that are efficient and effective."

SCHUMER: "Everyone knows there's waste in government that should be cut. But DOGE is using a meat axe, and they're cutting things that are efficient and effective." pic.twitter.com/3ZgHHdrSis — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2025

Just a week ago, Schumer was in full panic mode, warning that DOGE would bring disaster—without a single mention of the need to cut government waste. In fact, he and his colleagues were advocating for the opposite: preserving USAID and maintaining the status quo.

🚨 CHUCK SCHUMER: “If Elon Musk and DOGE can shut down USAID, next it might be the IRS!”



Why don’t democrats understand this is EXACTLY what the American people want??! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0cQAts8kKm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 4, 2025

Chuck Schumer just said that Elon Musk is taking away HIS money and HIS privacy after DOGE just exposed that USAID is an elaborate money laundering scheme.

Does he even realize what he is saying?

Everything is being exposed like never before.

DC is having a meltdown. pic.twitter.com/GrO4AJhSV3 — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) February 4, 2025

So what changed in one week for Schumer to admit there's actual waste and fraud in the government? Maybe because he finally understood that most Americans gave Trump this mandate for more transparency in the government to understand where their monies are going.

Suppose we follow Gandhi's quote, given Schumer's admittance that government fraud and waste are plentiful. In that case, Trump has a good shot at overcoming and winning the fight on government efficiency despite the short-term noise of Democrats yelling at the sky outside the US Treasury building.