Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), Bryan Steil (R-Wisc.), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—who chair the House committees probing shady Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue—have issued a subpoena to former executive Alyssa Twomey, ordering her to testify on the platform's handling of fraud prevention. The subpoena follows multiple attempts to obtain her voluntary cooperation since March.

It is important to note from the subpoena letter to Twomey that House Republicans from the Committees on House Administration, Judiciary, and Oversight are leading the investigation into the highly questionable online donation platform, which may have received foreign and fraudulent contributions for political fundraising purposes.

"In light of allegations that online fundraising platforms that serve as conduits for political donations have accepted fraudulent donations from domestic and foreign sources, the Committees are conducting oversight to inform potential legislative reforms," Comer and the other lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Key points from the letter:

Twomey's Role : As ActBlue's former VP of Customer Service, she oversaw the fraud-prevention team during a period when the platform allegedly weakened fraud controls despite knowing about vulnerabilities.

Committee Findings : Internal documents show ActBlue prioritized accepting donations over fraud detection, ignored red flags from foreign actors, and had internal assessments acknowledging potential for abuse.

Justification for Subpoena : The committees rejected arguments that the DOJ's parallel investigation justified refusal to testify. They emphasized that Congress has independent constitutional oversight authority even amid executive investigations.

Rebuttal to Legal Claims: The GOP committees dismissed ActBlue's constitutional defenses (First Amendment, Equal Protection) as unfounded and asserted that legislative oversight is being conducted to inform potential campaign

According to Elon Musk in March—when rogue leftist NGOs were targeting Tesla—he stated: "ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, seven ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel."

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America.



ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

Separate but likely connected in some way, the FBI has launched an investigation into the dark-money-funded NGOs that transformed parts of Los Angeles into a warzone earlier this month.

Dark-Money Network Funneled Millions Into 'No Kings' Nationwide Color Revolution Operation | ZeroHedge https://t.co/gaRzUwdeG5 — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) June 14, 2025

Federal investigators are accelerating efforts to map the command-and-control structures of the rogue Democratic Party. A primary focus includes identifying whether funds—possibly originating from adversarial foreign actors (see here)—were funneled through digital donation platforms to support not only political campaigns but also unrest in city streets.