"I Just Wish Him Well": Trump And Musk Turn Down The Temperature, But BBB Still Looms

It was a turbulent week in American politics as the Trump–Musk feud erupted over the 'Big Beautiful Bill' - shattering their alliance with little indication of reconciliation in the near term, though both men appear to have simmered down.

(ABC News: Brianna Morris-Grant; Reuters: Nathan Howard; Reuters: Kent Nishimura)

Speaking to reporters Friday evening, Trump weighed in on Musk, saying: "I just wish him well."

That said, he also reiterated a threat to 'look at everything' in regards to Musk's government contracts.

🚨 President Trump on canceling Elon Musk's contracts:



"We'll take a look at everything. He's got a lot of money. He gets a lot of subsidy, so we'll take a look at that only if it's fair for him and for the country. I would certainly think about it yeah but it has to be fair." pic.twitter.com/KPBtVJB8PY — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 7, 2025

Vice President JD Vance weighed in on "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von"

"I’m always going to be loyal to the president and I hope that eventually Elon kind of comes back into the fold," said Vance, adding "Maybe that’s not possible now because he’s gone so nuclear, but I hope it is."

JD Vance on the Elon - Trump feud:



President Trump took a bullet for this country. He is doing more than anyone to bring the American Dream back & this bill is a big part of the agenda he promised. War between them isn’t good for America pic.twitter.com/QZH550Oc8Z — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2025

Vance also gave credit to DOGE for rooting out waste, fraud and abuse (which the BBB does nothing about):

🚨 JD Vance says DOGE found that for "every dollar we were spending on humanitarian assistance, $0.12 was actually making it to people who needed it." pic.twitter.com/2J2Reu6DWs — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 7, 2025

Musk Deletes Posts

In the overnight hours, Jerry Dunleavy, chief investigative reporter at Just The News, cited now-deleted X posts from Elon Musk, in which Musk said he would "apologize" to the president for mean tweets "as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files."

Elon Musk has now deleted all of these tweets. https://t.co/9BRuEvGLbw — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 7, 2025

It was unclear on Saturday morning whether a genuine détente had developed between Musk and the president, who had feuded throughout the day on Thursday.

To recap the week (read more here):

Earlier in the week, Musk came out against the 'Big Beautiful Bill' - which raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and either raises the deficit by $2.4 trillion, or lowers it by $1.4 trillion - depending on who you believe, and fails to address any of the waste, fraud and abuse found by DOGE.

Thursday morning, Trump was asked about Musk's opposition to the bill, telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.

Trump then suggested he might pull government funding from Musk's companies such as SpaceX, which owns the only operational US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station. "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts . I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" -President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Musk went ballistic - announcing he would 'immediately' decommission the Dragon program (which he later walked back Thursday night), proposed a new political party (that's still his pinned post on X), endorsed another Trump impeachment, and said in a now-deleted post Trump is 'in the Epstein files,' which is why they haven't been released.

The optics of what happened last week between Musk and the president are wild, with Musk standing up for MAGA ideals that Trump campaigned on, and Trump peddling the Big Beautiful Bill Act (BBB) that came from the swamp.

Musk's key issue is that BBB raises the debt ceiling by another $5 trillion, while - and this part is in contention - the bill either raises the deficit by $2.4 trillion or lowers it by $1.4 trillion, depending on who you believe. We note that it also makes little to no effort to address the waste, fraud, or abuse identified by DOGE.

What's very concerning about some in the MAGA Republican team is the failure to codify DOGE spending cuts in a way that safeguards taxpayer dollars from wasteful and fraudulent spending. MAGA campaigned on this and has yet to act.

Musk appears to be set on breaking away from the two-party duopoly and creating a new party.

The America Party https://t.co/hO5S8Kjb5O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle!



And exactly 80% of people agree 😂



This is fate. https://t.co/JkeOlG7Kl4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

Yeah, pretty much 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2025

We're guessing the BBB will still pass - no doubt with some modifications.

For better or worse, the BBB will pass. Instead of clashing over what is autopilot spending to satisfy legacy obligations, focus on how to generate the biggest GDP growth https://t.co/bw6DQ4pBVa — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 5, 2025

At least it's going to be a quiet weeke-- or not.