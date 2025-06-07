print-icon
"I Just Wish Him Well": Trump And Musk Turn Down The Temperature, But BBB Still Looms

by Tyler Durden
It was a turbulent week in American politics as the Trump–Musk feud erupted over the 'Big Beautiful Bill' - shattering their alliance with little indication of reconciliation in the near term, though both men appear to have simmered down. 

Speaking to reporters Friday evening, Trump weighed in on Musk, saying: "I just wish him well." 

That said, he also reiterated a threat to 'look at everything' in regards to Musk's government contracts.  

Vice President JD Vance weighed in on "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von"

"I’m always going to be loyal to the president and I hope that eventually Elon kind of comes back into the fold," said Vance, adding "Maybe that’s not possible now because he’s gone so nuclear, but I hope it is."

Vance also gave credit to DOGE for rooting out waste, fraud and abuse (which the BBB does nothing about):

Musk Deletes Posts

In the overnight hours, Jerry Dunleavy, chief investigative reporter at Just The News, cited now-deleted X posts from Elon Musk, in which Musk said he would "apologize" to the president for mean tweets "as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files." 

It was unclear on Saturday morning whether a genuine détente had developed between Musk and the president, who had feuded throughout the day on Thursday. 

To recap the week (read more here): 

  • Thursday morning, Trump was asked about Musk's opposition to the bill, telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.

  • Trump then suggested he might pull government funding from Musk's companies such as SpaceX, which owns the only operational US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station.  "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" -President Donald Trump via Truth Social

  • Musk went ballistic - announcing he would 'immediately' decommission the Dragon program (which he later walked back Thursday night), proposed a new political party (that's still his pinned post on X), endorsed another Trump impeachment, and said in a now-deleted post Trump is 'in the Epstein files,' which is why they haven't been released. 

The optics of what happened last week between Musk and the president are wild, with Musk standing up for MAGA ideals that Trump campaigned on, and Trump peddling the Big Beautiful Bill Act (BBB) that came from the swamp. 

Musk's key issue is that BBB raises the debt ceiling by another $5 trillion, while - and this part is in contention - the bill either raises the deficit by $2.4 trillion or lowers it by $1.4 trillion, depending on who you believe. We note that it also makes little to no effort to address the waste, fraud, or abuse identified by DOGE. 

What's very concerning about some in the MAGA Republican team is the failure to codify DOGE spending cuts in a way that safeguards taxpayer dollars from wasteful and fraudulent spending. MAGA campaigned on this and has yet to act. 

Musk appears to be set on breaking away from the two-party duopoly and creating a new party.

We're guessing the BBB will still pass - no doubt with some modifications. 

At least it's going to be a quiet weeke-- or not

