"She Has Our Full Support": Obamas Endorse Kamala Harris For President

With the Democratic corporate media machine fully propping up Vice President Kamala Harris (see: here & here & here) following President Biden's shock announcement on Sunday that he's abandoning his 2024 presidential campaign, it was only a matter of time before former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed VP Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris . We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Barack Obama posted on X on Friday morning at 0501 ET. Barack Obama continued, "At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us."

With the Obamas now officially endorsing VP Harris, Axios noted, "All the biggest names in Democratic politics are now officially backing Harris, who is cruising to the nomination just days after President Biden dropped out and endorsed her."

An AP News survey from Tuesday shows that VP Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party's nominee. Saturday marks 100 days until the November presidential election.

However, not everyone on the left is enthusiastic about VP Harris becoming the next Democratic presidential nominee.

Black Lives Matter wrote a scathing press release earlier this week, demanding the Democratic National Committee host an informal, virtual snap primary across the country ahead of the DNC convention in August because the installation of VP Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee, without any public voting process threatens "the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."

This week, the Democrat corporate media machine has been running a massive propaganda campaign to sell VP Harris to the American people as a way to 'save democracy'. In doing so and attempting to change the conversation or skew perceptions, media outlets have been oversampling Democrats in national polls to produce favorable outcomes:

Rewriting history to ensure the American people don't remember VP Harris was 'Border Czar' during the worst illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen.

The media has been performing triage for VP Harris, who simply doesn't vibe or resonate with the majority of American people.

Even to the extent that GovTrack - which tracks the voting records of House and Senate lawmakers, has scrubbed a 2019 analysis which ranked then-Sen. Harris as the "most liberal" US Senator.

In the betting odds market, using data provided by PredicIt, the election odds for former President Trump stand around 56, while those for VP Harris are 46.

